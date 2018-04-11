NAB adds support for Google Pay

NAB customers can now use Google Pay to quickly, conveniently, and securely make contactless payments. NAB joins ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ING Direct, Bankwest and Suncorp banks in supporting Google Pay in Australia.

This expands the range of mobile payment services available to NAB customers, which already includes NAB Pay (available on compatible Android devices), NAB PayTag (a sticker that can be attached to iOS devices), Samsung Pay (on Samsung phones and wearables), and Fitbit and Garmin smartwatches.

NAB Executive General Manager of Consumer Lending, Angus Gilfillan, said NAB is providing customers with more choice to make contactless payments.

“We know our customers want to be able to ‘tap and pay’ – it’s fast, easy, and convenient. Every three months, we’re seeing the number of NAB customers using mobile payments increasing by around 20 per cent, and the number of transactions being made through NAB Pay increasing 35 per cent. Digital wallets and mobile payments is a really exciting part of the banking landscape, and we’re investing in these services for our customers.”

From today, customers can download the Google Pay app from the PlayStore, add their NAB debit and credit card, and make payments in stores, online, and with Google products.

This works by using Visa’s Token Service, which means NAB customers will never have their credit and debit card numbers shared when they use their NAB card in NAB Pay, Samsung Pay, or Google Pay. Instead, a virtual account number is used so card details stay safe and secure.

Visa’s Head of Product for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, Axel Boye-Moller, said contactless payments, including mobile and wearables, now represents 92% of Visa’s face-to-face transactions in Australia.

“Australians have an appetite for convenience. And, not only are mobile payments convenient, they are also secure, combining EMV chip technology, biometrics and tokenisation. It’s great to partner with NAB to enable yet another innovative way for Australians to pay.”

For more information, visit www.nab.com.au/google.