Netflix bring Smart Downloads to iOS. Auto-deletes when complete.

Netflix have just launched Smart Downloads for iOS. From today, Netflix Subscribers who use iOS can download Netflix episodes to their phone in much the same way podcasts work.

This announcement builds on last year’s efforts where Smart Downloads were added for Android and Windows 10 app users. The goal here is to help users spend less time managing their downloads and more time watching.

Once you have finished watching a episode that’s downloaded to your device, Netflix downloads the next one and automatically deletes the one you just watched. Members need to be connected to Wi-Fi to download shows. Of course if you prefer to do things the old way, you can disable this feature.

“The faster our members can get to the next episode of their favourite stories, the better. Now, fans on the Netflix iOS app can get in on the fun and convenience of Smart Downloads, spending less time managing their downloads and more time watching. The feature is one more way we’re making it easier for Netflix fans to take the stories they love wherever they go.” Netflix spokesperson:

Examples of how it works.

If a member has downloaded episode 1, 2 and 3, and watched episode 1, the app will download episode 4 and delete episode 1.

If a member has downloaded episodes 3 through 9, and watches episode 2 and episode 5, the app will download episode 10 and 11, deleting episodes 2 and 5.

If a member downloads the last two episodes available, and watches them, the app does not delete them and does not download the earlier episodes.

If a member has downloaded all available episodes and watches any of them, the app does not delete the watched episode.

If a member has downloaded episodes 1-3, and watches episode 1, manually deleting episode 1 themselves, the app will auto-download episode 4

For more information, check out Smart Downloads on the Netflix help center.