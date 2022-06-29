Nvidia’s new GeForce Driver can significantly boost frame rates in F1 22

If you’re a racing fan, chances are you’re hyped about the latest release of the official Formula 1 game, F1 22. The new game features incredible graphics (and even VR support), which can be incredibly taxing on your GPU.

Thankfully Nvidia’s latest driver update can help, dramatically improving frame rates, particularly at higher qualities. F1 22 supports multiple ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS, which delivers a performance upgrade of more than 2X.

With performance more than doubling with DLSS enabled, gamers with GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPUs and above can achieve frame rates of 60 FPS or higher at 4K with max settings and every ray-traced effect enabled in F1 22.

The new driver also supports Loopmancer, launching July 13 with DLSS and ray-traced reflections. Additionally, the driver supports GeForce Experience Optimal Playable settings for five games, delivers the best experience in Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and supports the new GeForce GTX 1630 GPU.

This caps off a month that saw beloved game franchises including Jurassic World, Resident Evil, and Warhammer joined the list of games featuring RTX technologies.

DLSS More than Doubles Performance in F1 22

F1 22’s new innovations include ray-traced opaque reflections, ray-traced transparent reflections, ray-traced ambient occlusion, and ray-traced shadows to add to the game’s immersion. With ray-traced lighting, gamers get perfectly-buffed Formula 1 race cars with accurate reflections and see everything shadowed with unparalleled detail as they race through the F1 circuit.

With the performance provided by NVIDIA DLSS, GeForce RTX gamers will have the headroom to enable F1 22’s immersive ray-traced effects without sacrificing image quality.

Support for NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing in the game means a GeForce RTX-based graphics card, desktop PC or laptop PC will deliver the ultimate F1 22 experience, with the highest levels of performance, the smoothest gameplay, and the highest-fidelity graphics.

Loopmancer Launching with DLSS and Ray-Traced Reflections

This driver also gets gamers ‘Game Ready’ for Loopmancer, the highly anticipated roguelite-platformer action game launching on July 13. The game will launch with support for NVIDIA DLSS and ray- traced reflections, giving GeForce RTX gamers the best possible experience in the game.

RTX Momentum Is Stronger Than Ever

June saw many more join the list of exciting games that benefit from DLSS performance upgrades, Reflex latency reductions and immersive ray-traced lighting effects, including:

More Game Ready Goodies and Upgrades

The NVIDIA Game Ready Driver for F1 22 also adds other features, including:

Support for the new GeForce GTX 1630 GPU. For those looking for an easy upgrade for an older system, the new GeForce GTX 1630 is launching worldwide from our partners at ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, Inno, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac.

GeForce Experience’s one-click Optimal Settings for: Hydroneer LEAP Poppy Playtime Propnight The Cycle: Frontier

Gets gamers ‘Game Ready’ for Monster Hunter Rise and the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion launching on June 30

RTX: On

Over 250 games and applications already support RTX technologies, and adoption of RTX is getting ever-faster. Gamers with systems powered by GeForce RTX and optimised with the latest Game Ready Driverare ensured of the speediest performance, the smoothest gameplay, and the highest-fidelity ray-traced effects.

Ray tracing is a method of graphics rendering that simulates the physical behaviour of light. Thought to be decades away from reality, NVIDIA has made real-time ray tracing possible with NVIDIA RTX, the first-ever real-time ray-tracing GPU—and has continued to pioneer the technology since.

NVIDIA DLSS continues to set the standard for super resolution. DLSS is NVIDIA’s critically-acclaimed AI-powered tech that boosts performance without compromising image quality. NVIDIA DLSS is used in over 180 games, where it accelerates performance by up to 3X.

NVIDIA Reflex reduces system latency to improve player competitiveness, allowing them to acquire targets faster, react quicker, and increase aim precision simply by enabling NVIDIA Reflex in a game’s settings. Reflex is a comparatively new NVIDIA technology, but it’s already one of the fastest to be adopted, with integrations already available in the biggest games and franchises.