Periscope now lets you invite and add guests to live videos

If you’re a social person who wants to stream online, chances are you’ve tried Periscope, but maybe it didn’t have the multi-person video function you wanted. Well with their latest update, Periscope users can add up to 3 guests in a live stream.
Just click an icon that displays two smiley faces. When someone joins a live video, viewers will only be able to hear audio from the guest’s account during the live stream. Users will also be able to remove someone from a live video and guests can leave at any time.
Starting today, you can go live with guests, and invite anyone in your audience to join your broadcast. Your chosen guests can be heard by everyone and can drop off at any time. Broadcasters can still read and respond to chats, but things get more interesting when multiple people can have a conversation together and share it with the world.
