Perth Stadium gets 5G speeds thanks to Optus and Nokia

The Optus Stadium in Perth plats host to AFL, Ruby sporting events and even music concerts. Capable of holding 60,000 people, those Optus customers in the crowd will now get a connectivity boost thanks to Nokia.

Nokia announced today that it has launched 5G services with mobile operator, Optus at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This provides incredibly fast indoor and outdoor 5G coverage with speeds over 1Gbps.

Cellular network operations in Australia and across the world are upgrading their networks and Optus is being supported by Nokia with their ambitious deployment targets for 5G.

Optus is utilizing Nokia’s 5G AirScale indoor Radio solution (ASiR) to provide comprehensive coverage for indoor zones such as corporate boxes or VIP areas. The solution supports major network technologies and is designed to be easy to upgrade from 4G to 5G new radio (NR). It includes indoor small cells that deliver a consistent 5G user experience with high data rates across multiple zones.

Nokia has provided equipment from its AirScale Radio Access portfolio for seamless outdoor 5G coverage, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head solution.

“5G will be transformative in the home, at work and when we are at play, like cheering on your team or singing along to your favourite artist. We know people have been eager to get back into Optus Stadium with a full crowd and with Optus 5G now enabled throughout the stadium, fans will be able to connect at the speed of their excitement.” Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, CEO, Optus Network Australia, Optus Singtel Pty. Ltd

It has also supplied its market-leading 5G small cells solution for enhanced coverage and capacity in public spaces. These solutions enable Optus to build on its existing network leadership in Australia and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers.

Nokia’s 5G solutions help deliver an enhanced stadium end-user experience, for those capturing photos and video at the event could rapidly upload them to online backup, ensuring their memories are preserved.

More commonly attendees would want to share their experiences with their social networks, something made much easier with a high bandwidth connection.

If you’ve ever been to densely populated events, often network congestion make sharing content incredibly difficult, to the point where you give up. With 5G, the additional bandwidth available means more simultaneous connections should be possible.

Naturally you’ll need a 5G capable device and a 5G mobile plan to leverage the extra seed at the ground. Expect many more locations to receive 5G connectivity throughout 2021.