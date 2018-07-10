Pre-order the new Surface Go for A$599 tomorrow

Microsoft have announced their latest product from the Surface team. This one is the cheapest yet and is aimed at kids, school leavers or those ultra-portable professionals that prioritise light and portable over performance. The Surface go weighs just 520 grams (Nintendo Switch weighs 398) and at 8.3mm is also super thin, making it small enough to fit in a handbag.

Surface Go with Wi-Fi is will be available from August 2nd in North America and August 28 in Australia and New Zealand with an LTE model due later this year.

The Surface Go continues the famous 3:2 aspect ration for the screen and runs a 10″ display and works with all the standard accessories including the pen, the dial and yes, while the Surface Go has a USB-C 3.1 port, it still uses the proprietary surface connector for charging.

Powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, in a fanless design, offering up to 9 hours of battery. The Surface Go Signature Type Cover is custom-made for Surface Go integrating design features that give the user the best typing experience possible, with ergonomic key pitch and exceptional key travel. It also has high precision tuning and Windows Precision Trackpad that supports 5 point multi-finger gestures, and you can connect the new Surface Mobile Mouse to work the way that you want.

The built-in kickstand with full friction hinge that extends to 165 degrees helps you stay in your flow from tablet to studio mode, and a the camera allows sign-in using Windows Hello face recognition.

Surface Go starts at AUD$599 RRP and is available for pre-order from tomorrow in Australia, along with US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Taiwan, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In the coming weeks, Surface Go will be available for pre-order in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and in China with more markets to follow.