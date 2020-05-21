Razer Blade Pro 17 comes with a 4K 120Hz or crazy Full HD 300Hz display

Razer has announced the Blade Pro 17 is available now, featuring either a 4K 120Hz display for creators requiring a high-resolution workstation or a Full-HD 300Hz option for gamers needing to see every frame clearly.

With a massive 17″ display, this is more desktop replacement than portable laptop, but if you need the performance of the latest processors from both Intel and NVIDIA, including the 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, then Razer has you covered.

“The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the perfect laptop for power users, pro gamers, and creatives alike. It’s a workstation, stream setup, and battle rig all wrapped up in one sleek and sexy 17-inch bundle. The Blade Pro 17 can tackle the latest games and most intensive workloads as easily as it can fit into a backpack.” Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Systems Business.

To maximise the performance of these new processors, the Blade Pro 17 features a unique vapor chamber cooler for efficient heat dissipation, paired with a dual-fan system for additional active cooling. The inventive design allows power users to push the threshold of performance without the worry of generating uncomfortable levels of ambient heat or noise.

Desktop Experience, Mobile Package

The Blade Pro 17 offers the most abundant lineup of connectivity options available in the Razer Blade family, challenging even the most well-equipped desktops, with a UHS-III SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5Gb Ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, the USB-C ports now support charging with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations.

There’s also a HD webcam in the top bezel, allowing streamers to mix up their environment with ease. The camera also features an IR sensor for quick and easy access via Windows Hello.

In addition to the variety of ports and HD webcam, the new Blade Pro 17 features a refreshed keyboard with an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. The new layout reflects a more traditional keyboard layout making for an overall faster and more efficient typing experience.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is the pinnacle of performance in the Razer Blade family, packing the power and connections that were once exclusive to a desktop setup into a thin and light 17-inch chassis that can be taken anywhere.

Price and Availability

The all-new Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2599.99 USD (MSRP) and will be available later this month at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. It will come soon to select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific (that means Australia), and the Middle East.

For more information, head to razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade-pro