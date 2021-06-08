Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds for gamers

Razer has announced new Hammerhead True Wireless X high-performance earbuds targeted towards gamers with a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode and delivering rich, immersive sound through custom-tuned 13mm drivers.

In typical Razer fashion, they have been engineered to stand out from the crowd with illuminated green LED touch controls for a flash of style.

Compatible with Google Fast Pair for Android and utilizing Bluetooth 5.2 with Auto-Pairing, the Hammerhead True Wireless X earbuds deliver a quick, convenient, and reliable connection, ideal for use with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and consoles. This may require a Bluetooth adapter for consoles that is sold separately.

The customizable backlit LED touch controls on each earbud provide quick access to the most commonly used functions such as managing calls, volume control or activating the Gaming Mode. The new Razer Audio App, launching alongside the Hammerhead True Wireless X, enables users to fine tune the soundscape, customize lighting effects and brightness, and remap touch gestures to their preference.

With up to 24 hours of use with lighting enabled (up to 28 hours with lighting disabled), the Hammerhead True Wireless X have the battery life for all-day gaming and media enjoyment, making them the perfect earbuds for mobile gamers wanting a dependable, low latency experience with crystal clear sound. For more information on the new Hammerhead True Wireless X, please see here

Price and availability

The new earbuds are available now from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Amazon.