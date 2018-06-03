Review: 2018 Tesla Model X P100D

If there was ever a better expression of technology on wheels, I haven't seen it. The Model x is literally built on a technology platform that looks like a skateboard, housing the large array of lithium-ion battery cells that power everything.

Autopilot

Every automotive manufacturer who'll be around in 10 years is working on developing technology to enable level 5 autonomy, that's where the car requires no intervention from humans to travel from A to B.

Right now, many of these systems are at level 3 or 4, where they assist the driver some of the time, but still require human intervention. To achieve this autonomy, the vehicle needs to understand its own dimensions and capabilities, while building a 360 view of the ever changing environment around it.

There's a lot of clumsy prototypes out there, with many manufacturers building their technology stack on lidar sensors, but Tesla took a dramatically different direction, one that achieves most of its smarts in software. The car is full of hardware sensors and cameras, but these have been elegantly worked into the body and unless you go looking, you wouldn't know they're there. The good news is that all the hardware necessary for a full level 5 driverless experience is already on-board new Tesla vehicles.

These include: A camera is mounted above the rear license plate, ultrasonic sensors located in the front and rear bumpers, a camera is mounted in each door pillar, 3x cameras are mounted to the windshield above the rear view mirror, a camera mounted to each front fender, a radar mounted behind the front bumper on the right side of the vehicle.

If you pony up for all the right hardware, this hardware, combined with great software, enable the following driver assists to make driving the Model X, unlike any other car on the road.

Lane Assist, Collision Avoidance Assist, Speed Assist, Auto High Beam, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Autosteer, Auto Lane Change and Autopark are all among the long list of technology assists on offer in this vehicle.

Touchscreen / Infotainment

There are two displays in the Model X, the large 17" touscreen, conveniently angled a few degrees towards the driver, along with the digital instrument cluster you see through the steering wheel.

The large touchscreen handles a majority, probably too much of the vehicles operations. Vehicle configuration, climate controls, entertainment and mapping are controlled through the center control. Tesla's own apps can be run in full screen, or you can drag and drop apps to the top or bottom half of the display, making great use of the size of the display.

Day-to-day I found myself with the rear view camera and the music apps running, while trips to locations I was less familiar with, I changed to Music and Maps (driven by Google Maps and Tesla routing).

Given so much of the control of the vehicle is managed by the largest display, the digital instrument cluster felt a little anemic in terms of features. Sure you can use the buttons on the steering wheel to access your phone and make calls, adjust the fan speed and get access to your trip data, but you can't pull up something basic like music controls. Given this display is right in front of the driver's eyes and the bigger screen forces you to look off to the left, its a good thing Tesla are working hard on removing the driver's requirement to focus on the road at all.

With a navigation route set, the instrument cluster does provide great, detailed images for lane guidance when entering or exiting freeways. This shows a great integration of the 2 displays running from a single, core Tesla OS that powers the experience. While that's absolutely helpful, I miss upcoming turn information on the instrument display available on other vehicles. I also don't understand why you can see what's playing, but the buttons on the wheel offer interaction with your music, other than the voice command which you shouldn't be forced to use just to change a station or playlist.

Mobile app

With a 3G sim card build into the car, the Model X can communicate with the Mobile app, enabling functionality not available with other, non-connected vehicles. With the mobile app, you can check the charge of your vehicle, you can lock and unlock the doors, you can control the climate control or even move the car with one of the most unique features, Summon. This allows you to move the car forward or reverse with nobody inside which at first is completely insane, but after using it, makes lots of sense.

The Summon feature enables you to move the car out from tight spaces, like if someone parked too close to you, or more commonly, if you have a tight garage. Once moved out of the garage or parking spot, passengers can get in the vehicle without squeezing into a tight space. If any of the passengers have health conditions that effects mobility, this is a massive win. While manually controlled, it does give us the first sense of driverless car arriving to pick you up and that's a future I can't wait to arrive.

Recharging

When you own a Model X, you'll engage in a variety of driving tasks. You'll have a daily commute, trips to the shops, road trips on the weekend and family holidays. This means you need to consider and plan how you're going to achieve that.

Tesla has done a better job than any other auto maker in rolling out recharging infrastructure across Australia with a network of superchargers and destination chargers. Day-to-day you'll top up at home and for the big recharges, you'll head to a supercharger, assuming you live in range of one.

Tesla recently announced they're investing in building another 18 supercharger locations along the east coast, meaning this should be more commonly the case.

When you travel in a Tesla, the mapping will always advise you if you can reach your destination with the charge remaining. Where you can't, it'll let you know what the charge time looks like, usually 10-15 minutes in my experience. This means only if you ignore the warnings, would you ever find yourself out of energy. Much like watching the petrol gauge of a combustion vehicle, you'd really have to try to run out.

Officially the range of the Tesla is 542km, however in practice you're unlikely to ever achieve that number. The best case is almost never the case, you'll drive the car at all temperatures, with the climate control on, with extra weight on board, all of which count against the range.

In practice, I found the range to be around 90% correct. Given the speed at which the supercharger feeds kilometers into the car, typically the 10-15 minutes you stop to grab coffee and a toilet break is about as long as you need to reach most destinations. Given you'd make these stops anyway, the whole equation works, without having to start turning things off in the vehicle.

Regeneration

When you drive the Model X, you'll quickly work out that regenerative braking begins the second you lift off the accelerator. This regeneration feeds the kinetic energy of your vehicle's motion, back into the batter pack, which means you can achieve distances unthinkable without this technology. This grab for extra power slows the vehicle as you lift off the accelerator, this means you can, for the most part, drive without using the brake pedal.

Of course there's the occasional time where other drivers do random things and you have to press the brake, but it ultimately is a very different driving experience when you're able to leave your foot on one pedal. The standard mode is fairly aggressive and if you don't like that aggressive drag when you lift your foot, you can turn regenerative braking to low, but be aware this will effect your range.