When you sit in front of the Predator Helios 300, the scale of the machine before you is immediately apparent. It bucks the trend of many laptops these days, with a inch thick+ bezel around the screen. The laptop also has a large bezel around the full-size backlit keyboard, complete with number page and provides a generous trackpad, still with space for days surrounding it. This provides plenty of room to rest your palms as you type, but nobody would confuse this as being sleek and sexy, it's robust and capable.

The body isn't just a big black rectangle like so many laptops in 2018, no this has personality, with its angled, geometric corners and tapered edges.

Body Backlit keyboard Geforce 1060 on-board VR ready VR-capable Ports Ports Rear view Heat vents Underneath Removable panels

On the back of the device, you can't miss the massive air vents, also accented in red, these are both a design attribute and also functionally important, dispersing the hot air generated by the internals. Acer calls this system AeroBlade 3D, an ultrathin (0.1mm) all-metal fan that's designed for superior airflow to keep the system cool and clean. While that may be the case, it certainly isn't quiet. This laptop is loud, even in moderate use. Get passed any more than a browser window or spreadsheet and the fan will start wiring like crazy. I suspect most users will have a pair of headphones on while gaming, so this likely isn't a big issue for most.

The lid houses a 15.6" 1080p IPS display, a low pixel count by today's standards, but the quality and refresh rate are again focused on delivering a great gaming experience, while avoiding the power draw of a 4K display.

On the sides of the device, you'll find all the necessary ports, including HDMI, USB-C, 2x USB-A, SD card reader, power and an interestingly designed ethernet port that folds down to accommodate the RJ-45 connector.

Acer understand the big bold, black and red isn't for everyone, so there's now a new special edition which comes in a striking white and gold combination.