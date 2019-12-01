Review: Asus PN40 Mini PC

When I think about PCs, I think about them in 2 form factors.. A laptop for portability and a performance rig for gaming. The reality is, there’s a whole other class of computing that is available for those with different needs.

If you’re someone who has a home office and needs a computer for basic PC needs like running office, checking email, browsing the web, then the Asus Mini PC PN40 fits the bill perfectly. Given these low-end requirements, a small PC that literally fits in the palm of your hand, or straps to the back of your monitor, is a perfect solution.

The PN40 is also quite and low power, so when you need a PC to drive a larger monitor (or even multi-monitor) experience, then this is a great solution to the problem.

Sometimes in business situations, you need a PC to powers displays for advertising, or increasingly business analytics, powered through platforms like PowerBI. In these circumstances, you can’t get away with a smart TV, you need an actual PC that can connect to the right resources and this would fit the bill perfectly.

Another potential audience for this category of device is kids. Maybe your kids are just starting out. While learning how to build a PC may be something they learn in the future, to start with, you just want something that works. Given this may end up on a small desk in their bedroom, the small footprint really is appreciated.

My first PC was in a medium tower case and to be honest, everything I did on it, is possible in this tiny footprint, an amazing example of how far we’ve come in terms of minaturisaton. Before we get into the review, it is important to remember what this isn’t. This PC has no dedicated GPU, so don’t expect to be playing the latest games on it, but for driving productivity apps, it’ll do a great job.