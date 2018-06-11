Review: BenQ’s TK800 4K HDR projector for your home

BenQ continue to expand their lineup of projectors and their latest one for the home is the TK800. It features 4K image quality, with a HDR support, a compact design and bold face, along with improved colour and brightness over previous models. When you're choosing the right display technology for your home (or home theatre) then you have a decision to make, an LCD TV or a projector and when you choose, you'll really have to commit, with both requiring mounting options that are hard to back out of. Along with the financial investment, you'll want to choose carefully to make sure you're meeting your entertainment goals.

One key aspect is the size of the display you want to achieve. If you're after a really big picture, then projectors used to be the only sensible way to achieve that, but increasingly TVs are growing in size, 65, to now 75" displays are reaching affordability for some, eating into the projector market. If you're after the home cinema effect, then you'll want to push that size over 100" and for at that size, 1080p is not going to cut it, as stretching pixels that far, results in terrible picture quality, regardless how good the source material.

Thankfully, half way through 2018, projectors like the TK800 are making 4K quality affordable and with 4K source material now freely available, you should consider nothing less.