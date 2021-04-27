Review: Bitdefender Internet Security

When it comes to the design of software, it starts with the installation process. Given the people installing this software will have a wide variety of skill levels, it needs to be simple and thankfully it is.

During the software installation process, you’ll be prompted to remove any other competing security software, given these don’t play well together. Next, BitDefender will invite you to complete an initial assessment of your device. This ensures you have no current threats on your system.

From there you can dive into the settings and configure more options, or you can just simply get about using your device and know you’re protected from online threats.

If you do launch Bitdefender Internet Security from the start menu, the interface is really intuitive, starting with the Dashboard. This provides quick access to different features in the product like Quick Scan, System Scan, Vulnerability Scan, VPN, SafePay and Wallets. Down the left side of the application, you’ll find further security-related features categorised into Protection, Privacy and Utilities.

Personally I found real value in the Notifications area. You’ll see toast notifications pop in from the lower-right of your screen when Bitdefender has some information you should pay attention to. If you see one and it disappears before you can read it, you can simply open the app and tap Notifications.

One example of this is when you connect a USB drive to the computer, a notification will be shown, explaining that the contents of the drive will be immediately scanned in the background.