Review: DJI Action 2 camera system

DJI recently released the Action 2 camera which is a really interesting, really unique little camera system. DJI have created a magnetic, modular camera system that adapts to many possible use cases you may need an action camera to facilitate.

While DJI has launched with a range of accessories, clearly this is a platform that is ripe for 3rd party accessories makers to expand even further, making what is an already very capable camera, even more powerful.

The DJI Action 2 comes in two combos. The first is a DJI Power Combo that offers a camera module and a battery module, while the Dual-screen combo features a second display that faces forward, making it great for those who want to capture themselves in the environment and ensure they are framed correctly.

What’s great about Action 2 is the number of ways you can use the camera. You can hang it around your neck using the magnetic necklace, you can use it on a selfie stick, a desktop tripod or even get creative with the magnetic mount with a ball-joint head to position accurately. How creative you get is really up to you.

I’ve had a chance to take a look at the DJI Action 2 camera over the past few weeks and it’s time to detail my thoughts in a full review.