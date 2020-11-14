Review: EcoVacs Deebot T8+ robot vacuum cleaner

The performance of a vacuum is fairly easy to measure, just take a look around your house after the robot has done its work and see if the floor is clean. The other place to confirm how effective the cleaning has been, is to check the dust bin.

In this instance, that means checking the storage bin in the dock. EcoVacs says you should get about a month’s worth of cleaning before having to empty the bin in the dock. In my experience, I had at least 3 weeks of use before this needed emptying, however, I did have to clean the robot’s dock manually once.

The vacuum is definitely one of the smartest I’ve used and watched it navigate around the home definitely looks far more logical than many of the competitors.

I did find some issues with the performance in relation to object avoidance. The first time I ran the vacuum, it had been close to a week since we last vacuumed and with just 3 people in the house (2 adults and 1 child), I’d like to think there wasn’t that much to cleanup.

Around 20 minutes after first starting a clean, I heard a noise coming from the master bedroom, the robot had gotten stuck on a cord for our freestanding bedside lamp. I picked it up and moved it, the robot recalibrated and continued as expected. My issue here is that the robot didn’t give up and alert me, it continued to circle the 3 legs of the lamp over the cable for multiple minutes and would have likely depleted its battery if I wasn’t home to rescue it.

The second challenge I had is a fairly common one – hair. If you have any females with long hair in your home, you’ll likely be familiar with how much of it falls out. This hair is then collected on the rollers of the vacuum and in turn, traps some of the dust that collects and had to be emptied manually. Not a big deal as it hasn’t occurred since then, although I was hopeful the smarts in this robot could have helped avoid these common pitfalls.

Overall, I’m really happy with the performance of the cleaning, with carpeted floors and rugs left renewed for another week of living. We happen to have a fairly thick rug in our living room and still had to pull out the Dyson to really deep clean it, but for general surface-level cleans, like picking up crumbs from toast, it works great.

Naturally having most of the cleaning done automatically, by a robot is a massive win and the time saved, helps justify the price tag.