Features are the real reason you buy the product or not, while the design is important, the price is important, if the right set of features are there, you'll justify the price to enhance your life.

Let me start be explaining some of the features I love the most.

Routines

After using the Home Hub for a couple weeks I really wanted to dive more into the automations and that's where Routines come in. From the Google Home app on Android, you can create routines like Good morning, I'm home, leaving home, bedtime or completely create your own from scratch.

Routines have a basic structure, that is, you first set the phrase like Good morning, or 'tell me about my day' or 'I'm up'. So the full string would be an easy to remember 'Hey Google, Good morning'. The next step is to set a number of steps your Assistant should do for you. That's usually things like taking your phone off silent, adjusting lights, telling you about the weather, the traffic and time on your commute, what's on your calendar, any reminders.

The third step is to follow those base commands with some information or entertainment. You can have the Routine complete by playing music, delivering you the news of the day, starting an internet radio station, playing a podcast, audiobook or ending with nothing. The capabilities and customisability in these routines are seriously impressive. Naturally the big advantage over a regular voice-enabled smart speaker is the display, being able to play video news segments for example over a simply audio read is important when the information often is enhanced by video explanations. There's subtle touches Google have added like the sounds of birds in the background as they tell you about the weather, but most of all I loved the way the device felt customised to me (because I had spent time customising it), but being an Android user, being able to leverage things like my existing commute or location for weather was smart and sped up the process.

Ambient mode

If you live in the Google world, that is use Android and backup your photos to Google Photos, then the Home Hub is the perfect extension of that ecosystem. You can use your voice to call up any picture that you’ve ever taken in Google Photos. "Hey Google, show me my photos from Bali." Better yet, there's also the option to configure what's shown on the Home Hub in ambient mode, that is when you're not directly using it. Source for ambient photo slideshows are google Photos, an Art gallery, a full screen clock, or under 'Experimental' there's also Facebook and Flickr integrations.

Personally I share a lot of photos to Facebook, so I found the ability to select one or more albums incredibly valuable. Most of the time I had cute photos of my baby's last 8 months on the planet, spanning from the day she was born till today. Forget digital photo frames where you manually transfer a few photos on a USB drive, an internet connected device like the Home Hub and it's support for showing online albums is fantastic.

I love that I can upload a photo and it shows on the hub in minutes as the slideshow cycles through the couple hundred photos in that 'Baby' album.

The hub of your life

The Home Hub is likely going to be placed in a communal area like the kitchen, which means multiple people are likely going to want to interact with it. This means Google had to solve the issue of permissions, if I want information about my Calendar or reminders, then my wife (or your housemate) wants to call up their relevant information, you want to avoid clumsy sign out/sign in steps.

Google uses Voice Match, to instantly verify and get the calendar, commute, reminders and more for the person who matches that voice print. This works so well it's not like a user login, it's much smoother than that and I have to congratulate Google on this, it works so well that having multiple users in one house is very practical.

Control your Smart Home

Having a voice assistant in a convenient location means you can ask it to do things for you and that includes commanding other IoT devices around your smart home. Being able to control lights, cameras, TVs and more is one of the Home Hub's best features. You can command much of your connected home via voice, but that also means compatible devices also work through the Google Home app on your phone, making putting the control in your hands, when voice doesn't make sense (like a baby's sleeping).

Google Home Hub works with more than 100+ smart devices from 50+ popular brands, so if you've got other connected devices, there's a great chance they'll already work. This opens the possibility of saying phrases like "Hey Google, show me the front door camera." and having your Ring video doorbell feed show on your TV. This means the purchase price doesn't just account for the value in the device itself, but also the value you can extract from commanding other devices. This stuff is literally life changing in terms of convenience and offers a serious efficiency over manually opening each app to check things.

During my time with the Home Hub, the Nanoleaf Canvas review unit arrived, which has Google Home support. This means I was able to simply say "Hey Google, turn Canvas red" or "Ok Google, Turn off Canvas" and that really added to the amount I used that device. Sure these are all first world problems, but we're living in a first world country, let's enjoy it with life's little luxuries.

Visual Answers

Naturally you'd expect to be able to ask a voice assistant any question in the world and get an intelligent answer. When you do that on your phone, you get verbal responses, or are at best taken to the web for more information. On the Google Home Hub, you ask questions and get visual, immersive answers from Google on weather, recipes, local business info, and more. You can even watch helpful videos from YouTube.

If you're a child wears a tie as part of a school uniform and struggles with the process, it'd be easy to teach them to ask "Hey Google, show me how to tie and tie." and have them leverage the power of the internet for their learning.

Music

Much of the time spent around your home is boring, so you'll want some ambient noise as you go about regular duties like cooking and cleaning, so I loved the ability to play favourite songs, albums, artists, and music videos from YouTube Music. Of course you can also listen to Spotify or top radio stations. "Hey Google, play Christmas music on Spotify." works a treat.

Cooking with gas

Being on the kitchen bench, the Google Home Hub is perfectly positioned to be your assistant while cooking. Thanks to some nice integration with services like Taste.com.au, recipes are displayed visually and each step of the recipe is displayed visually, giving you a great headstart on ingredients with weird names you've never used before. Here's a quick video below of how it works.