Review: HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is a wireless upgrade to the wired predecessor. Given you can connect the headset via a USB cable, this version basically offers the best of both worlds.

The headset features a bold, very red, aluminium frame with an adjustable headband. These red accents match the red HyperX logo on the side of the earcups and the red stitching on the headband, for a really nice red/black colour combination. HyperX have delivered a very comfortable headset, offering pliable leather cups wrapping plush memory foam, making them great for all-day use.

Inside there lies a custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound setup, powered by 53mm drivers which deliver rich and clear audio, great for everything from meetings, to movies, but especially immersive gaming.

When it comes to extra features, there’s also a detachable microphone that reduces background noise, great if you live in a noisy house, or are enjoying some good old LAN gaming with friends in the same room.

To control the HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is really easy and intuitive. Just reach up to the right earcup to adjust your volume. Reach up to the left and you’ll have access to a mute mic button (raised) which turns an LED ring red. This is in your peripheral vision, so you’ll know exactly when you can talk smack about your opponents. The only other button is the power button which is flush with the surface of the headset and needs to be pressed and held to avoid accidental power offs.

With my experience you’ll get the most of the 30 hours of battery life in the spec sheet and one attribute I absolutely love is the generous 20 meters of wireless range. This means a quick trip to the fridge can happen without an interruption to your audio experience. Battery life is also assisted by an automatic power off feature, saving battery if you take the headset off and forget to power them down.

In terms of compatibility, the Cloud II offers a wild number of choices. HyperX have built in support for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The headset is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility. I’ve tested it extensively with Microsoft Teams and it works flawlessly for meetings (between games).