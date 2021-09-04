Review: HyperX QuadCast S USB condenser microphone

Microphones aren’t typically a gadget that has a long list of features, and that’s true here. There are a few key features that are important to set it apart from competitors, but things are fairly straightforward here.

RGB lighting

It’s hard to miss the obvious RGB lighting available here, which immediately stand out as a point of difference to most other microphones. Owners are able to personalise this lighting using the HyperX NGENUITY Software to customise the colours and lighting effects. This could be as simple as personal preference, or it could be set to match existing branding which is nice.

Anti-Vibration shock mount

When we talk about topics we love, we tend to get animated and excited and it’s not uncommon to bump the microphone. Having a shock mount included is a real asset, with other microphones (of all price points) leave you to source one at an additional cost.

Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED indicator

If you’re using a headset, there’s often a very physical way to mute yourself, like rotating up the microphone. With this microphone, there’s a similarly physical technique to mute yourself, just tap the end of the mic.

Sure there are always software options to do this in most streaming and recording software, but the physical option is almost always faster. On top of the speed to action, there’s also a very visual way for you and your audience to know that you’re intentionally on mute, the RGB lighting turns off and an LED indicator turns on (mute icon on top).

Four audio modes

Choose between four polar patterns (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional) to optimize your broadcast setup and keep the focus on the sounds you want to be heard.

The different modes are targetted at use for:

Stereo – Vocals, Instruments

– Vocals, Instruments Omnidirectional – Multi-person podcasts, conference calls

– Multi-person podcasts, conference calls Cardoid – Podcasts, streaming, voiceovers, instruments

– Podcasts, streaming, voiceovers, instruments Bidirectional – Face-to-face interviews

Convenient gain control adjustment

It’s simple and easy to adjust the sensitivity of your microphone by turning the dial at the bottom of the microphone. Of course, this is another case of being possible in software (to a point), but rapidly adjustable with a physical dial.

Mount adapter, pop filter, and headphone jack

This adapter enables fitment to 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threaded setups, which makes it compatible with most mic stands or boom arms. The internal pop filter also helps to block and sounds resulting from accidental hits to the mic or pops in your voice.

When it comes to listening to audio, it’s possible to jack in directly into the microphone, but could also simply connect your headset directly (wired or wireless) to your PC. The 3.5mm headphone jack in the microphone is convenient if you want to go that way, but I think most have migrated to a USB or Bluetooth-based headset.

Multi-device and program compatibility

Get great sound whether you’re connecting to a PC, PS4, or Mac. QuadCast S is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak and works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit.

Specifications

We know you love the detail, so here’s the full list of specs.

Power consumption:5V 220mA (white light)

Sample/bit rate:48kHz/16-bit

Element:Electret condenser microphone

Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers

Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional

Frequency response: 20Hz–20kHz

Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Cable length: 3m

Weight: Microphone: 254g / Shock mount and stand: 360g / Total with USB cable: 710g

Lighting: RGB (16,777,216 colors)

Connection type: USB-C to USB-A

Headphone Output

Impedance: 32 Ω

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Maximum power output: 7mW

THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS)

SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)