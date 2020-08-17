Review: Jabra Evolve 2 40 headset, contains a feature that should be on every headset

By now, we’ve all probably been frustrated at some of the audio quality from participants in meetings. If you want to ensure you’re not letting down the team and causing a disruption during meetings, then you need a headset that’ll ensure you get great audio every time.

Jabra has included triple-microphone technology. This not only works to capture your voice accurately, in high quality, but also works to listen the environmental noise around you and cancel it out of the audio sent to other attendees.

I’ve used a lot of headsets over the years and being comfortable is equally important as the sound quality. If a product isn’t comfortable, then you’re not going to wear it and therefore your investment will be wasted. Jabra understand this and have designed the Evolve 2 40 to be comfortable enough to wear all day. Part of the way that’s achieved is thanks to a seriously light design.

The wired headset is fully compliant for unified communications with Microsoft Teams. This even extends to having a dedicated call pickup/hangup button (with the Microsoft Teams icon) on the right earcup. The fold down microphone can also mute and unmute your headset as you fold it down or back up. Alternatively, there’s also a dedicated button on the headset for muting, great for the quick mute during a call, while you have a conversation or confirm some details, rather than muting between calls. If you can see the end fo the USB cable connecting to your machine, you’ll also see another LED that illuminates red when on mute.

Something I really like is the Busy light. This works by displaying your Teams status through an LED light on the headset. This means anyone approaching you in the office (when we can be around each other again), will immediately know if you’re on a call, or are available and are likely just using the headset to listen to music.

Finally there’s the the volume controls. Rather than a dial, Jabra have opted for physical buttons for volume up/down, next and previous tracks as well as play/pause music.

If you’d like to customise the audio playback, then you can download the Jabra Direct desktop app and configure the headset to better suit your needs.