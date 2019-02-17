Review: Jabra Evolve 65t

For a device with this price point, you should expect a lot and in many ways, the Jabra Evolve 65t delivers.

Battery Life

The earbuds get up to 15 hours per charge. Technically its 5hrs of playback per charge, but then you simply place them back into their charging case and they can be charged another 2 times. As long as you have a micro USB cable handy, you can charge the case while you’re listening with the earbuds. If you’re travelling and working late into the night in your hotel room, this long battery life will really work well for you. If your use is lighter, you may get away for a weekend trip and not need to charge, just use the charging case to refresh them when needed.

Dual-Connection

If you move between audio on your phone and your PC like me, then this feature is an absolute killer. The Evolve 65t can connect to 2 bluetooth devices simultaneously, just start playing music on one and it’ll takeover the audio immediately. If I get back from a walk, listening to podcasts, I sit down at my desk and fire up Sky News on Foxtel Now and Pocketcast pauses and the phone audio is replaced by audio from my PC, all without connecting any cables, any interaction with the earbuds themselves, it really is a fantastic experience.

The one thing you can’t do is play both audio devices at the same time, this would be handy to have as an option, although you would need control over the volume of both and there’s no hardware way to achieve that.

UC certified

Here’s the recipe to sell these to your boss as a must have for the office. Part of your day is spent at your desk in your open plan office and you need to block out the distractions and be a good, productive employees, so you need these earbuds that feature passive noise reduction.

Now for the big win, these are UC certified which mean they work with a wide variety of IP-based phone systems to make calls. These include, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Jabber, Cisco WebEx, Google Hangouts, Mitel Micollab, Unify Circuit, Avaya Equinox, Alcatel Rainbow and Fuze. This means you can not only make and take real calls from your phone, but also modern calls that occur over the internet through these UC platforms.

Voice Assistant

Just press and hold the button on your right earbud for 1 second and you’ll launch the native voice assistant. That means you have Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant available to at the tap of a button, without having to remove your phone from your pocket. Be smart with this, but if you wanted to, you could have this in while driving and control your phone hands free. That’s a big win for those who have roles that require a lot of solo travel, with many work vehicles having junk infotainment systems (certainly unlikely to have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay), making this an absolute winner.