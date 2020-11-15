Review: Poly Elara 60 & Voyager Focus UC headset

2020 has been a year like no other. Coronavirus forced businesses to rethink how they operate in a world where employees couldn’t be near each other. Fortunately most found a way to send their employees home to work, while still being connected to the office.

Many businesses are essentially Microsoft shops, running Windows 10, Windows Server, Microsoft Office and in recent years, that’s become Office 365. As part of Microsoft’s cloud services suite, they include Teams.

Microsoft Teams is a unified communications platform that includes instant message chats between staff, along with persistent conversations in Team channels and online meetings which includes video conferencing. voice, chat and file sharing. For a few more dollars per employee, per month, it’s also possible to use Teams as a voice provider, allowing you to make and receive calls using the same client you use for PC-to-PC calling.

With a configuration like this, an employee can essentially work from anywhere and for many businesses, configuring their employees to work from home was made much easier thanks to Teams.

Working from home for a couple of weeks was fine, most people can make do, but as the weeks turned into months, meeting online and having the flexibility to work from home, quickly became the new normal.

Now as our economy starts to open up again, businesses around the country are having discussions with employees about how they’d like to work in the future. While flexibility or remote working has been around as a concept for decades, it seems Covid forced businesses to making it work and now they have, some employees don’t want to come back to the office.

So assuming you’re able to come to an arrangement regarding working-from-home with the boss, let’s talk about you being setup for the long-term.

For the past couple of weeks, my desk has had a new addition, the Poly Elara 60 which combines with the Voyager Focus UC headset to create a serious mobile-first communications setup.