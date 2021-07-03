Review: Poly Focus 2 UC headset

The design of the headset has a really refined finish to it, particularly when compared to the original. The headband is made of a matte black aluminum, which is not only strong, but has sections removed to reduce weight, a really important focus for the product, important for all-day use.

This band is complemented by a soft padded head band that adapts to the shape of your head and there’s a perfect distribution of the weight across the ear cups and the band. These 3 points of contact, combined with the lightweight design, enables you to wear the headset all day. I’m not joking when I say I’ve worn this thing for 8 hours straight without issue.

The design continues with the foldable microphone. Being able to fold it up when you’ve finished a call, ensures you have a hardware level of confidence you’re on mute. What’s great is this microphone can be rotated down in either direction, which means the symmetrical headset can be worn in either direction. Personally, I prefer to have the mic on the left, but you choose to have it on the right if you wish by rotating the headset 180 degrees.

The ear cups are coated in a glossy black circular finish that reminds me a lot of the surface of a record. On the left, you’ll find +/- volume controls, while pressing the center will play/pause any video or audio you have playing, great if you have someone engage you in conversation. On the right cup, there are no controls, which feels like a little bit of a missed opportunity.

The microphone stem is hard, so positioning can’t be adjusted to be closer or further from your cheek, but I found the placement to be great and I had feedback from meeting participants that it sounds great.

You can also find two hardware switches on the left ear, one to control power on/off and another to control the level of noise-canceling you want. While I don’t regularly change the ANC level, I do like the location of this button, it’s easy to find at the top, while the power switch is located at the bottom.

Overall I love the design, particularly the integrated charging port, which makes it easy to slide onto the dock and never have to be concerned that you may have miss-aligned it and have a full day of calls ahead with a flat battery.