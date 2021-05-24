Review: Razer NAGA X ergonomic mouse with 16 programmable buttons

The Naga X is not just a gaming mouse, but it’s an ergonomic mouse which means it’s ready for action all day everyday, regardless of how many hours you spend at the desk. I’m definitely guilty of spending too many hours in front of a computer each day and having an uncomfortable keyboard or mouse can be a real problem, causing wrist or lo

This means the ergonomic design is the most important design decision, even if its the first thing you’ll forget about. The mouse is really comfortable in the hand and buttons and a scroll wheel, all well within reach. I have a larger hand, and if you do too, you’ll have no problems with the Naga X.

Also important to how comfortable a mouse is, is having the mouse be light and well-weighted. Razer have opted for a center-weight distribution of 85 grams, making precise snap turns a breeze. Underneath, the mouse features 3 feet made from Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) which is a synthetic fluoropolymer and what that means is the mouse glides effortlessly across your benchtop surface.

The design of the cable for a wired mouse may not seem like something noteworthy in design, but I feel it definitely is with the Naga X. Known as the Razer Speedflex cable, the cord is not your regular hard plastic, instead made of a woven material that not only makes it light and easy to move, but it places virtually no pressure on the mouse when you move. This offers less drag when performing quicker, smoother swipes for tighter mouse control. Basically, the mouse feels like it’s wireless, even though you have the advantage of a wired mouse, like no batteries or recharging to worry about.

Razer is famous for the matte black finish on their hardware and I love that looks. With my HyperX keyboard, the pair fit together well, however, I suspect most gamers will go with a Razer keyboard as well. There’s really no other colours to speak of until you power it on. Like virtually all Razer products, you get control over multiple zones of RGB lighting, controlled through the Razer synapse app on the desktop.

You’ll be using this app to customise those programmable buttons, so dipping into the config for lighting is quick and easy. You have the choice between basic lighting, or going full control freak and setting colours and effects for both the buttons and scroll wheel lighting zones.