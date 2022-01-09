Review: Skullcandy Push Active Wireless Earbuds

For a pair of earbuds, this product actually has an impressive list of features which I’ll break down below. Back in the good old days, we’d unbox a new phone and use the included wired headset (many don’t anymore), and we’d have access to an in-line control that offered just play/pause, volume up and down.

These earbuds actually have fewer buttons (just two), Skullcandy has done a great job of building a lot of functionality into those two buttons.

Skullcandy IQ

This feature allows you to access common playback or call operations, or request your phone’s default voice assistant which you can then issue a much wider range of requests. The point here is that you can often avoid having to stop what you’re doing, remove the phone from your pocket, authenticate to it, then launch an app to get the info you need.

Share audio

Right now, you may not know anyone else with a Skull-IQ product. When you do, you can use this feature to share the audio from your device, with their device. This is the modern way of sharing headphones, but it is likely to take a while before this is commonplace.

Stay-aware mode

If you access the mobile app, you’ll also have the ability to enable or disable a feature called ‘Stay-aware mode’. This allows you to hear more of the outside world, which could avoid shocks, like a runner or bike rider about to pass you from behind. When you enable this, it does sound a little over-amplified, in that I could hear cars much louder, that weren’t in my immediate proximity, making me question if they were something I needed to check for, or not. It’s a neat feature that I personally didn’t find a use for, but others may love it.

Over-the-Air Updates

Like any good, modern hardware product, these earbuds can be updated via the Skullcandy App. During my time with the earbuds, I had two firmware updates, the last of which, version 4.5.0 improved the audio sharing and voice control features.

Up to 44 Hours of Battery Life

I managed to get in the behaviour of putting these back in the charging case (connected to USB-C to power), after each use (a few hours at a time), but it’s possible to get as much as 10 hours of battery life and an additional 34 hours when you leverage the power stored in the charging case.

This means there’s a massive 44 hours of total battery life possible with the Skullcandy Push Active earbuds. This could definitely get you through a weekend, even if you didn’t have access to a charging cable. Given how prolific USB-C is right now, I expect most of us would have access to a charging cable, be it in our cars, or for our phones.

USB-C Rapid Charging Case

The great thing about this charging case is that not only does it look good, but it’ll transfer the energy stored in its battery, to the earbuds, really fast. Just 10 minutes time in the case and the earbuds will be good for another 2 hours of use.

Auto On/Connect

With auto-on and connect, these earbuds will automatically pair with the last device used. If they aren’t on, the device can work with the earbuds to turn them on, so you simply play audio on your device, pop in your earbuds and you’re away.

IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance

If you are in a climate where you sweat a lot, or regularly go on adventures like chasing waterfalls, then you don’t have to be concerned about the earbuds surviving. They have a IP55 sweat and water resistance rating and while you can’t swim with them, if you run past a sprinkler or just sweat after a good workout, you don’t have to be concerned with this damaging the earbuds.

Built-in Tile Finding Technology

I have reviewed Tile products in the past on techAU and it seems Skullcandy and Tile have worked together to help solve the issue of finding lost earbuds. If an earbud is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app and any tiles in the area will communicate the location (or last known location if it is flat), of the lost earbud back to your phone.