Review: Sonos Roam what you love about Sonos, just ultra-portable

Sonos is one of those ecosystems that tend to mysteriously replicate throughout your house.

Once you find your way to the first Sonos speaker, it’s such a great experience, in sound performance and functionality, that you want it everywhere. Sonos is renowned for making great sounding audio hardware with loads of technology built-in, combined with a great mobile experience.

After recently learning of their latest offering, a portable speaker called the Sonos Roam, I was keen to get hands-on for a full review.

The Roam features a familiar external styling to their other portable speaker, but while the Move is designed to be moved out to the alfresco for an outdoor party, the Roam is designed to be thrown in your backpack and taken with you wherever you go. If the Move is a portable speaker, the Roam is an ultra-portable, offering a small and light design that still has enough battery (up to 10hrs) to keep you entertained for hours.

The Roam is also the cheapest speaker you can buy from Sonos, a nice gateway drug to introduce you to the Sonos ecosystem, helping you understand why Sonos are so widely loved. For me the software experience is just so well executed, you get to spend a lot less mental energy to go from having the thought to play music on the speaker you’re looking at, to actually making that happen. This has been further accelerated by the speaker offering support for voice assistants Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making music playback just a few words away.

If you do have Sonos Roam at home, you can add it to the array of Sonos speakers in your home and include it as an output for ‘party mode’ which can play the same audio to all Sonos speakers throughout your house.

After spending a little over a week with the Roam, it’s time to run you through what it’s like to live with.