Review: Taotronics LED desk lamp to protect your eyes

TaoTronics TT-DL13 LED Table Lamp features an incredibly adjustable stand which allows you to position the light exactly as needed for working at your desk, playing a Switch on the couch, or reading a book before bed. The lamp is constructed of a premium alloy casing with anodized aluminum better heat dissipation and a longer life. The design is modern and will work well in most rooms of your home.

The stand rotates 90 degress at the base, this allows the base to point striaght while having the power cable run down the back of the table, but allow the lamp to rotate to point the light in the right direction. In terms of the dual-hinge, then opening allows you to control how much ambient light is emitted. This can slant back up to 150 degrees and the top section rotates another 135 degrees. If this isn't enough, the lamp LED surface itself can also rotate 45 degrees in either direction.

The sheer number of configurations this lamp can be positioned in is simply astonishing and that's a result of very careful design that understand users have complex environments. It may be that you want to bend the light around other objects on your table, or to setup the right angle to bounce light in just the right way, but ultimately, you're in control here.

5 different colour modes range from the Cool white to a Warm glow. While I loved the crispness of the white light, I found as the night rolled on, my eyes loved the warmer tones.

Our review unit came in white, but the same lamp is also available in black, so depending on your decor you can choose what suits. Either go for the white on white desk to blend in, or the black lamp on white desk to contrast the two surfaces. Given other devices like keyboards, mice, microphone and monitor stands are also typically black, I think the black would be my pick of the two.