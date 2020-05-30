Review: VideoProc a great GPU-accelerated 4K video editor

In 2020, the video editing market is diverse and solutions to the problem definitely vary. Recently we’ve seen the introduction of online video editing services like video cutter, cropper and merger to name a few. While these promote a low barrier to entry (free, no installation required, convenient to edit short videos), they often have restrictions on file sizes and output video formats which doesn’t align with the growth in 4K video we talked about earlier.

Online video editors are much more basic than most desktop editors and that lack of advanced editing capabilities means I’ve never found one that provided much value. Of course there’s plenty of other considerations that impact your workflow as well. Having shot content on your phone or GoPro, would then need to be uploaded, edited, processed, then downloaded. This places a massive dependency on your internet connection. While the NBN has improved the average bandwidth at home, we’re still talking about timely delays in the editing process that could be avoided by editing locally.

My typical workflow is to connect the devices with footage on via USB to my PC, transfer the footage, import to video editing software, then edit and publish. In my experience having the software locally, enables the export process to use the GPU, allowing the frames and audio to be smashed together faster.

Once in edit mode, you’ll cut out the boring parts or mistakes from your video clips, merge multiple into a single edit, rotate clips, add effects (vignette is my fav) add subtitle, adjust the speed of clips and add some music. Dive in deeper and you’ll find some advanced options, like the ability to correct lens distortion, something that works great on wide-angle GoPro footage, but there’s also deshake, denoise, A/V sync and cropping also available.

After having edited videos for a years, one of the most frustrating things is being handed a video file with a weird codec or in a strange format. Thankfully VideoProc has an amazing list of supported formats (MP4, HEVC, M2TS, MKV, etc) which makes importing almost any video file a breeze. Those videos also come in a range of video resolutions, frame rates and aspect ratios – 4K 30/60/120/240 fps for example. Dive into the Option > Format screen for a clip and you can configure these settings, then press the ‘Apply to All’ for a fast application against all open clips.

At times, you just need to convert files from one format to another and VideoProc’s covert media feature is great at working with video, audio and even DVDs files. It supports a massive 370 different input codecs. While the industry has largely settled on MP4 with H.264 compression, its amazing how many devices still use different formats.

One of the other nice features is the ability to download videos from online. In the era of remixing content, having the ability to grab content online easily is a real asset. You can search for a free online tool to do this, or browser extension, however my experience is that this often leads you to less than reputable sites asking you to install java or other plugins, creating a risk to your machine and your data. Best to avoid and use a tool like this if possible.

This Video Downloader is actually really well constructed, with the ability to easily drop in a URL to something like a YouTube, Vevo or Vimeo video and you get options to download in basically every video quality including 4K. Even better, the application can download a whole playlist, channel in a batch process. There are also options for an output format, so you complete a download and conversion in a single step, saving you time.

Just when you think that’s enough features for any single application, there’s another. VideoProc also includes a screen recording. This enables you to capture a video recording of your screen and even annotate that recording live. You can choose to also include your webcam and microphone, making it a great tool for teachers or trainers to create on-demand learning material.