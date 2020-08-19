Review: Waterpik Sonic Fusion flossing toothbrush

After unboxing the device, setup is a breeze. Simply connect it to a power outlet, which is typically fairly easy to find in your bathroom. Then fill the clear reservoir with water and connect your toothbrush to the dock. The toothbrush gets charged via fairly standard induction charging in the base of the stand, while the water for flossing is provided through a hose that retracts back into the stand behind the toothbrush.

Operating the toothbrush is incredibly straight forward, just press the Brush button for regular brushing and the Floss button if you want the waterworks. As you brush and floss together, you’ll definitely need to adjust your routine, as my entire brushing life, I’ve never been tethered to the sink before, so that definitely took some adjusting.

When you use the floss feature, the pressure is definitely something you’ll need to play with. The highest setting is insane and I doubt almost anyone needs that amount of pressure, while the lowest setting is almost useless, so I found myself landing somewhere around half-way worked well.

Something I really enjoyed about using the Sonic Fusion, was the built-in brushing timer. Not brushing long enough is something I’m definitely guilty of and having the brush help you meet the recommended 2 minutes of brushing, is great. Waterpik breaks up the brushing experience into quadrants, so you’ll get alerted every 30 seconds with the idea that you’ll then switch to the next quarter of your mouth.

Under the current COVID conditions (especially in Victoria), fewer people are going to the Dentist, so Waterpik believes having a great solution at home, that gives you that professional clean feeling, is the next best thing.

Also included is a travel case for the toothbrush, which has space for the 2 included heads. Once we’re able to travel again, the toothbrush would be fine to take on trips without the base station with as much as 2 weeks battery life off the base. Obviously, without the base, you’re not able to use the flossing function, but it would operate as a great toothbrush.

If you’re someone who needs or wants to brush their tongue, then the brush head is shaped in a diamond shape, specifically to assist with this task. The bristles are also soft enough to use on even sensitive gums.

For those that care about the detail, the toothbrush vibrates for the equivalent of 30,000 brush strokes per minute, improving on the closest competitor at 27,000 pm.