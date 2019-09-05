Ring Door View Cam now available in Australia, great for apartments and townhouses

Ring now has a well-established presence in Australia and have launched their 5th video doorbell. The latest product is the Ring Door View Cam, targeted at solving a slightly different problem.

The Ring Door View Cam offers a very familiar set of features, connecting you to your home when you’re out and about, living life. The big difference here is that it’s designed to replace that peephole found in many apartment complexes.

Traditional door viewers can be easily converted into a smart security device, with the Ring Door View Cam including all the installation tools necessary and the magic is that it doesn’t even require drilling or permanent modifications to your home or door.

“With the launch of Ring Door View Cam in Australia, Ring now offers a video doorbell for nearly every type of home. Those who live in walk-up style apartments or even townhouses can now keep an eye on their front door, ensuring they never miss a delivery person, friends and family arriving, or unwanted visitors. Coupled with an indoor or outdoor Stick Up Cam, which was released earlier this year, renters or homeowners can now keep an eye on every access point to their apartment or townhouse, especially when they are away from home.” Mark Fletcher, Ring Managing Director APAC,

Ring Door View Cam features motion detection, two-way talk, 1080p HD video, a removable rechargeable battery, knock detection, privacy zones, and night vision, making it perfect for any home with a door viewer – especially apartments.

To use, simply install the Door View Cam in place of the existing door viewer on each side of the door, then pop in the rechargeable battery and removable cover. With that, you will have transformed your old door viewer into a smart security camera.

Designed by the same team who initially reinvented the traditional doorbell, Door View Cam enhances the features of a door viewer we all are familiar with to deliver affordable, effective home security.

Learnings from the original Ring Video Doorbell, Ring built Door View Cam from the ground up while taking into account the fact that people interact with doors and doorbells at apartment buildings differently than they do at single-family homes. The result is a one-of-a-kind security device that enables apartment dwellers to easily add desired security features to their homes in a way they were not able to before.

Never miss a visitor with Ring Door View Cam, which enables users to monitor, secure, and answer their door from anywhere.

Easy Installation – Ring Door View Cam easily installs in place of a door viewer, without the need for drilling or permanent modifications.

– Ring Door View Cam easily installs in place of a door viewer, without the need for drilling or permanent modifications. HD Video – Customers can view live video and recordings of their front door with the same experience and video quality as Ring’s other video doorbells.

– Customers can view live video and recordings of their front door with the same experience and video quality as Ring’s other video doorbells. Alexa Compatibility – Ask select Alexa-enabled devices to “show me my front door,” and be alerted when motion is detected by Ring Door View Cam in real time. You can also speak with visitors through your Echo Show, Echo Spot and Fire tablets with Alexa (gen 7+) tablets.

– Ask select Alexa-enabled devices to “show me my front door,” and be alerted when motion is detected by Ring Door View Cam in real time. You can also speak with visitors through your Echo Show, Echo Spot and Fire tablets with Alexa (gen 7+) tablets. Knock Detection – If visitors don’t press the doorbell button, Door View Cam features a sensor that lets you know when visitors interact with your door, such as if they knock.

– If visitors don’t press the doorbell button, Door View Cam features a sensor that lets you know when visitors interact with your door, such as if they knock. Battery Powered – Door View Cam uses a removable, rechargeable battery located on the inside of the door, so you don’t have to run wires.

– Door View Cam uses a removable, rechargeable battery located on the inside of the door, so you don’t have to run wires. Traditional Door Viewer Functionality – Door View Cam includes a glass viewer so the functionality of the door viewer is not lost.

– Door View Cam includes a glass viewer so the functionality of the door viewer is not lost. Privacy Zones – Allows you to ignore certain zones in front of the doorbell, as well as turn off audio recording, to ensure you only receive the notifications that matter to you.

This product bolsters Rings security offering and should now find its way to more customers by adding a product for home-owners (or even renters) in apartments and townhouses.

Check out ring.com to learn more about all five Ring Video Doorbells, starting at just A$299, as well as Ring’s other security devices, including Ring Stick Up Cam.

Pricing and Availability

Ring Door View Cam is available in Australia for A$299 at Ring.com, Amazon.com.au, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee and Bunnings Warehouse.

Internationally, Ring Door View Cam is available in the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and now New Zealand. It will be available in Canada later this year.