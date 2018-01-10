Ring’s got some serious updates for their security devices

Ring are famous for their smart doorbell but actually have a much broader range of home security products. That range has just received an update, as unveiled at CES 2018. The whole security ecosystem now includes several new security devices. Among the new products are 2 new indoor/outdoor security cameras and a line of smart, connected outdoor lights, called Ring Beams.

Ring also announced its new, professionally monitored home security system which will begin shipping to customers in late 2018. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbourhoods network, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete home and neighbourhood security in a way no other company has before.

Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff said,

“In order to execute on our mission of reducing crime in neighbourhoods, homeowners need security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and comprehensive. All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to best deter thieves. As we begin shipping our security system, which offers professional monitoring and unlimited cameras, and continue to innovate and layer new products and features into the Ring of Security and Ring Neighbourhoods network, we’re going to make being a burglar in 2018 a very tough job.”

Here’s the detail on the new products and the features they offer.

Stick Up Cam Elite

Indoor/outdoor security camera

Two-way audio

Advanced motion sensors with zone detection

1080p HD video

Power of Ethernet (POE) or standard wall outlet

Wi-Fi or POE for internet

Stick Up Cam

Indoor/outdoor security camera

Weatherproof

Battery-powered

1080p HD video

Two-way audio

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR) motion sensors with zone detection

Compatible with Ring’s Solar Panel Charger

Ring Beams

Ring recently acquired Mr Beams, an innovative LED lighting technology company, in order to integrate additional smart lights with its security devices.

Patented smart, outdoor security lights

Integrates with Ring app and all Ring security Cams and Doorbells

Pathway lights

Step lights

Spotlights

Ring Alarm

The much anticipated Ring Alarm will begin shipping in late 2018, priced at $289 AUD. Bundles include:

Base Station

Keypad

Contact Sensor (for a window or door)

Passive Infrared Sensor (PIR)

Z-Wave Extender

Ring Professional Monitoring Plans

24/7 professional monitoring

Cloud video storage for an unlimited amount of Ring devices at any location

Free Ring mobile app usage

10 percent off all future Ring.com device purchases

If you’re attending CES, then you can check out the products in person at the Ring booth (Sands, Halls A-D – 42525) up until January 12th. Ring will host a press conference at 1 p.m. PT on January 10 at its booth with Ring spokesperson Shaquille O’Neal and Ring founder Jamie Siminoff to discuss all the new Ring products and features coming in 2018.