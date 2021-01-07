Samsung 2021 TVs include Neo QLED, 110″ MicroLED a box that turns into furniture and solar-powered remote

Samsung unveiled its 2021 range of audio visual products today and included in the lineup, is its flagship 8K (QN900A) Neo QLED, as well as a massive 110″ MicroLED display.

Samsung’s 2021 lineup will be headlined by it’s Neo QLED which uses a new light source known as Quantum Mini LED which is about 1/40 the height of a conventional LED.

Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs.

Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs which preventing blooming. The luminance scale is now 12-bit with 4096 steps enabling the dark areas to be darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience.

All these technology developers are part of a relentless effort to ensure the picture quality delivered to your living room, is exactly as the director intended.

There’s a new Neo Quantum Processor made by Samsung that features enhanced upscaling capabilities. AI-powered, the system uses 16 different neural network models, each trained using deep learning to ensure the content of each frame is optimized to the best picture quality possible. This allows scaling up to 4K and 8K resolutions, regardless of the input quality.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design—a nearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor.

And Neo QLED 8K’s attachable Slim One Connect box, featuring an all-new cable management system that can be attached to the TV’s back—allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic.

The 2021 Neo QLED 8K also packs in several premium, room-filling audio features; Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen, and SpaceFit Sound analyzes the installed TV’s physical environment and outputs immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the role of the TV and help consumers meet their changing needs when it comes to fitness, entertainment and the home office.

With two new exclusive features, Samsung is delivering the ultimate TV gaming experience.

Super Ultrawide GameView gives gamers the option to play not only at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio, but even at the ultrawide 32:9 ratio. The wider field of view ensures gamers don’t miss a moment of the action.

Micro LED

In 2021, the promise of Micro LED finally arrives, as Samsung makes Micro LED available in a traditional TV form factor for the first time.

Available in massive 110’’ or 99’’ initially, Samsung are set to deliver smaller sizes by the end of the year.

The reason MICRO LED is so exciting as a display technology is that it uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and color filters utilized in conventional displays. It is self-illuminating, producing stunningly lifelike colors and brightness through its 24 million individually controlled LEDs.

Samsung has new software features to take advantage of the new MICRO LED line’s massive screen. For example, consumers can use the 4Vue (Quad View) feature to comfortably watch up to four different content sources simultaneously on one screen.

Connect multiple external devices to keep up with multiple playoff games at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game.

Finally, the new MICRO LED’s dynamic audio experience is just as immersive as its visuals. With Majestic Sound, it delivers breathtaking 5.1 channel sound with no external speaker—transforming any room into a luxurious home theater.

“Samsung recognises that in today’s modern home, the living room serves more functions than ever before, which is why we’re introducing a TV that combines superior picture quality and total flexibility – the 110-inch MicroLED. Samsung’s vision for its MicroLED display has been building since we first introduced the technology in 2018. The bezel-less design features pure RGB LED light for incredible picture quality while delivering the same smart TV features as Samsung’s latest QLED models. Hass Mahdi, Director of Audio Visual at Samsung Electronics Australia

As for when and how much these gigantic displays are going to cost, Australian pricing and availability will be announced in coming weeks.

Eco packaging and remote control innovation

If you’ve ever unboxed a 65″ or larger TV, you’ll know the size of the box actually becomes an issue to dispose of. Even after flattening the cardboard, you’re likely looking at a multi-week bin cycle to dispose of it all.

Thankfully Samsung has recognised this challenge and are innovating on it. In 2021, Samsung’s eco packaging solution will be brought to all TV products to help responsibly manage waste created from product purchases by allowing customers to repurpose TV boxes into small-scale pieces of furniture.

Samsung are also introducing a sustainable TV remote, made from recycled plastic that will charge via solar or indoor lighting and is designed to greatly reduce battery waste further strengthening our sustainable approach in 2021.