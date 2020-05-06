Samsung Tab S6 Lite may be the perfect for the coffee table tablet

Samsung have announced the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet and it’s on sale today.

Samsung are pitching the device as a great solution for kids to use for entertainment and learning. There are great parental controls over the apps available and you can release new apps to them as your confidence in their maturity grows.

The tablet features a 10.4″ display and narrow bezels, benefits from a wide and immersive display that features an impressive 2000×1200 resolution.

Something we don’t see often is the inclusion of dual speakers which comply with the Dolby Atmos standard.

When it comes to ports, there’s a USB-C fast charging port on the bottom, and a 3.5mm headphone port in the top. Great for the family that already have older headphones.

The device features an Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor and comes in WiFi or WiFi and 4G models. There’s 4GB RAM inside, with either 64 or 128GB of storage, but that can be expanded with a Micro SD slot supporting up to 1TB cards.

All that harwdare is powered by Android 10, with Samsung adding their touches in One UI 2.

We’ll have to review it before we can give you real-world battery life figures, but with a massive 7,040mAh battery, I’d expect a few days of casual use, or most of a day for hardcore users.

The Tab S6 Lite can be complimented by an optional Book cover that includes a magnetic storage location for the pen which snaps in with a satisfying click.

Alternatively, the tablet will magnetically attach to the right side of the tablet and there’ll also be a keyboard cover available.

Tablets like this make a great coffee table device, meaning you could share it across your family. It’s a fairly affordable controller for your smart home, just load on the relevant apps for your home security system, your TV, your home theatre and that’s before you start with gaming, eBooks, reading the latest news, or checking your social media.

While you could use your phone for exactly the same thing (minus the stylus), the extra screen real estate provides a much nicer experience, particularly if you spend a few hours a night using it.

Built on Android, the tablet does a decent job at switching user profiles, giving it an advantage of the competing device from Coopertino.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available from today, May 7th, 2020 through Samsung.com directly, or via retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and OfficeWorks.

4 months of YouTube Premium is included with device, which for those who don’t already subscribe, is a nice bonus.

The prices for each edition are available below:

Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 64GB Oxford Grey – $549

Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 128GB Oxford Grey – $649

Tab S6 Lite 4G 64GB Oxford Grey – $699

Tab S6 Lite 4G 128GB Oxford Grey – $799