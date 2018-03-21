Sea of Thieves is now available as part of Xbox Game Pass

Rare’s highly anticipated AAA title, Sea of Thieves is now available. Available exclusively on Xbox One and Windows 10, this is also an Xbox Play Anywhere title, which means buy one platform and play on the other. Here’s the better part, if you already pay for Xbox Game Pass, the monthly subscription to access hundreds of games, you get it for free.

For those who already have Game Pass, this new title allows you to extract for more value from the dollars you’re already paying and puts to bed complaints that there’s not many new titles on the service.

Captain of Xbox Australia, Jeremy “Harbinger” Hinton said,

“’Sea of Thieves’ is already such an immersive game by design, so it’s only fitting we give fans the chance to get their very own shanties from a real-life pirate band. We’re really looking forward to seeing and hearing the tales of adventure on high seas, shanties and treasured stories created between players and the band.”

If you don’t know what all the fuss is, then check out the launch trailer, followed by some helpful getting started videos.

Everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves.

Learn all about progression in Sea of Thieves and how players become Pirate Legends.

See how Sea of Thieves supports seamless cross-play across the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs.

Find out more about the team’s plans to make Sea of Thieves a truly welcoming multiplayer experience.