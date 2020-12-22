Sneak peek at Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day specials

Christmas is nearly here and already the Boxing Day specials have started to be announced. Starting from tomorrow (December 24th), Amazon Australia will offer deals on tens of thousands of items in its annual Boxing Day shopping event.
There will be deals across a wide selection of categories including video games, fashion, beauty, electronics, toys, books, and more.
Deals will start ahead of Boxing Day at 00:01 AEDT on December 24th and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on December 28th.
“The season of savings continues with the launch of this year’s Amazon.com.au Boxing Day shopping event. Customers will find top deals from much-loved brands across categories including garden and outdoor, toys, video games, electronics and more.”
Whether you’re looking to fulfil a New Year’s resolution, still have an item to check off your wishlist, or you missed a gift at Christmas, our Boxing Day shopping event is a perfect time to shop and save these holidays.”Matt Furlong, Country Manager of Amazon Australia
Some of the deals available during the Boxing Day shopping event on Amazon.com.au include:
Amazon Devices
- All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $59
- All-new Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa for $49
- Kindle E-readers from $119
- Save on select Home Security from Ring
- Save on Amazon eero mesh wifi
Household, and Kitchen
- Save on on select Eufy smart devices
- Save up to 32% off RRP on select Philips Hue smart devices
- Great prices on select Breville The 3X Bluicer Juicer/Blender, Smoked Hickory
- Save up to 25% on select Maxwell & Williams Dinner Sets
- Save on select Bosch Vacuum Cleaners
- Great prices on select Miele Triflex HX1 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Lotus White
- Save up to 40% on select Goldair , Black + Decker and Stadler Cooling Products
Tools and Garden
- Save up to 25% on select Worx Garden Power Tools
- Save 25% off RRP on select Victa Power Garden Tools
- Up to 25% off RRP on selected NOCO Boost jump starters and GENIUS battery chargers
- Save up to 38% off RRP on select Bosch & Dremel
Fashion
- Great savings on select sports apparel from Fila, 2XU, SKINs, Rip Curl, Champion and Icebreaker
- Great bargains on select smartwatches from Fossil, Diesel, and Michael Kors
- Great prices on select Samsonite, Crumpler, Knomo suitcases and bags
- Deals on select casual shoes from Ecco, Hush Puppies, Clarks and Wild Rhino
- Great savings on select sports clothing and shoes from Salomon, Puma and New Balance
- Deals on select sport shoes from Skechers, Merrell, Mizuno, New balance and Keen
- Great savings on select clothing from Bonds, Calvin Klein, Ben Sherman and Lacoste
- Save up to 44% off RRP on select Trunki ride-on suitcases
- 71% off select Michael Kors MK5896 Watch
- 74% off select Emporio Armani AR2434 Watch
Electronics
- Save 40% off RRP on select Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Save 33% off RRP on HUAWEI Matebook D15, now $799
- Save up to 35% on select Amazon Basics
- Great savings on select laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and ASUS
- Save up to 30% off RRP on select Lenovo Chromebooks
Video Games
- $20 and under on select PlayStation Studios video games
- 52% off RRP on selected PlayStation 4 ‘Hits’ video games
- 50% off RRP on selected Ghosts of Tsushima video game
- Up to 52% off RRP on selected DualShock 4 Controllers
Baby
- Save on Huggies One Month Supply and wipes
- Save on select Baby Joggers Strollers
- Save on select WaterWipes
- Save on select VTECH Baby Monitors
Beauty, Health and Personal Care
- Save on select supplements from Optimum Nutrition, BSN and Nature’s Best
- Save on select Skin Care from WELEDA, Antipodes and more
- Save on select Cetaphil products
- Save on select La Roche-Posay
- Save on big beauty brands including select products from MAYBELLINE, essie and NYX
- Save on select Berocca
- Save on select Palmolive hand wash products
Toys
- Save up to 30% off RRP on select Lego City, Creator and Architecture
- Great prices on select Nerf Elite – Infinus Motorised Blaster
- Save up to 25% on selected Hot Wheels
- Save up to 30% on selected Barbie
- Save on select Magnetika Geomagnetic Educational Toys by Kidstuff
- Save on select Kidstuff Educational Toys
Small Businesses on Amazon Launchpad (Products from startups and entrepreneurs)
- Save on select Twenty39 qarbo Sparkling Water Makers
- Save 50% on select EUGY dodoland Large 3D Paper Puzzles
- 25% off RRP on select AROVEC Air Purifiers
Grocery
- Save on select Schweppes 12 x 1.1L
- Save on select Starburst Party Mix and Snakes 500g Bags
- Save on select KIND Bars Multipacks
Sports & Outdoors
- Save on select Suunto Sports Watches
- Save up to 30% on select Coleman tents and shelter
- Save on select Wilson Sports
- 30% off RRP on select Segway Ninebot E25 KickScooter
Pets
- Save on select pet treats from GREENIES, PEDIGREE and more
- Save on select Cat Litter brands from Breeders Choice, Tidy Cats and more
- Save on select Premium Pet Food from brands including Ivory Coat and Taste of the Wild
- Save on select Chuckit! pet toys and more
Wine, Beer and Spirits
- Save on select Johnnie Walker Whisky Gift Packs
- Save on select Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack
- Save on select Ciroc Flavoured Varieties 1L
Free & Convenient Delivery Options
Free Delivery with Prime With Amazon Prime, members have access to free delivery in an as fast as two days on Prime eligible orders. Customers who do not have Prime can enjoy free delivery on orders above $39 when shipped by Amazon AU. A one-day delivery service is available in select areas across Australia.
Delivery Where it’s Needed Most: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are hundreds of secure package pickup options customers can choose from via Amazon Hub.
This network of secure parcel pickup points are conveniently located at newsagents, shopping centres, bank branches and retailers around New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and, most recently, Adelaide and Perth.
Extended Returns Window: During the 2020 holiday season, most items shipped between 1 October, 2020 and 31 December, 2020, can now be returned until 31 January, 2021.