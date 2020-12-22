Sneak peek at Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day specials

Christmas is nearly here and already the Boxing Day specials have started to be announced. Starting from tomorrow (December 24th), Amazon Australia will offer deals on tens of thousands of items in its annual Boxing Day shopping event.

There will be deals across a wide selection of categories including video games, fashion, beauty, electronics, toys, books, and more.

Deals will start ahead of Boxing Day at 00:01 AEDT on December 24th and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on December 28th.

“The season of savings continues with the launch of this year’s Amazon.com.au Boxing Day shopping event. Customers will find top deals from much-loved brands across categories including garden and outdoor, toys, video games, electronics and more.” Whether you’re looking to fulfil a New Year’s resolution, still have an item to check off your wishlist, or you missed a gift at Christmas, our Boxing Day shopping event is a perfect time to shop and save these holidays.” Matt Furlong, Country Manager of Amazon Australia

Some of the deals available during the Boxing Day shopping event on Amazon.com.au include:

Amazon Devices

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $59

All-new Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa for $49

Kindle E-readers from $119

Save on select Home Security from Ring

Save on Amazon eero mesh wifi

Household, and Kitchen

Save on on select Eufy smart devices

Save up to 32% off RRP on select Philips Hue smart devices

Great prices on select Breville The 3X Bluicer Juicer/Blender, Smoked Hickory

Save up to 25% on select Maxwell & Williams Dinner Sets

Save on select Bosch Vacuum Cleaners

Great prices on select Miele Triflex HX1 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Lotus White

Save up to 40% on select Goldair , Black + Decker and Stadler Cooling Products

Tools and Garden

Save up to 25% on select Worx Garden Power Tools

Save 25% off RRP on select Victa Power Garden Tools

Up to 25% off RRP on selected NOCO Boost jump starters and GENIUS battery chargers

Save up to 38% off RRP on select Bosch & Dremel

Fashion

Great savings on select sports apparel from Fila, 2XU, SKINs, Rip Curl, Champion and Icebreaker

Great bargains on select smartwatches from Fossil, Diesel, and Michael Kors

Great prices on select Samsonite, Crumpler, Knomo suitcases and bags

Deals on select casual shoes from Ecco, Hush Puppies, Clarks and Wild Rhino

Great savings on select sports clothing and shoes from Salomon, Puma and New Balance

Deals on select sport shoes from Skechers, Merrell, Mizuno, New balance and Keen

Great savings on select clothing from Bonds, Calvin Klein, Ben Sherman and Lacoste

Save up to 44% off RRP on select Trunki ride-on suitcases

71% off select Michael Kors MK5896 Watch

74% off select Emporio Armani AR2434 Watch

Electronics

Save 40% off RRP on select Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save 33% off RRP on HUAWEI Matebook D15, now $799

Save up to 35% on select Amazon Basics

Great savings on select laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and ASUS

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Lenovo Chromebooks

Video Games

$20 and under on select PlayStation Studios video games

52% off RRP on selected PlayStation 4 ‘Hits’ video games

50% off RRP on selected Ghosts of Tsushima video game

Up to 52% off RRP on selected DualShock 4 Controllers

Baby

Save on Huggies One Month Supply and wipes

Save on select Baby Joggers Strollers

Save on select WaterWipes

Save on select VTECH Baby Monitors

Beauty, Health and Personal Care

S ave on select supplements from Optimum Nutrition, BSN and Nature’s Best

ave on select supplements from Optimum Nutrition, BSN and Nature’s Best Save on select Skin Care from WELEDA, Antipodes and more

Save on select Cetaphil products

Save on select La Roche-Posay

Save on big beauty brands including select products from MAYBELLINE, essie and NYX

Save on select Berocca

Save on select Palmolive hand wash products

Toys

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Lego City, Creator and Architecture

Great prices on select Nerf Elite – Infinus Motorised Blaster

Save up to 25% on selected Hot Wheels

Save up to 30% on selected Barbie

Save on select Magnetika Geomagnetic Educational Toys by Kidstuff

Save on select Kidstuff Educational Toys

Small Businesses on Amazon Launchpad (Products from startups and entrepreneurs)

Save on select Twenty39 qarbo Sparkling Water Makers

Save 50% on select EUGY dodoland Large 3D Paper Puzzles

25% off RRP on select AROVEC Air Purifiers

Grocery

Save on select Schweppes 12 x 1.1L

Save on select Starburst Party Mix and Snakes 500g Bags

Save on select KIND Bars Multipacks

Sports & Outdoors

Save on select Suunto Sports Watches

Save up to 30% on select Coleman tents and shelter

Save on select Wilson Sports

30% off RRP on select Segway Ninebot E25 KickScooter

Pets

Save on select pet treats from GREENIES, PEDIGREE and more

Save on select Cat Litter brands from Breeders Choice, Tidy Cats and more

Save on select Premium Pet Food from brands including Ivory Coat and Taste of the Wild

Save on select Chuckit! pet toys and more

Wine, Beer and Spirits

Save on select Johnnie Walker Whisky Gift Packs

Save on select Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack

Save on select Ciroc Flavoured Varieties 1L

Free & Convenient Delivery Options

Free Delivery with Prime With Amazon Prime, members have access to free delivery in an as fast as two days on Prime eligible orders. Customers who do not have Prime can enjoy free delivery on orders above $39 when shipped by Amazon AU. A one-day delivery service is available in select areas across Australia.

Delivery Where it’s Needed Most: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are hundreds of secure package pickup options customers can choose from via Amazon Hub.

This network of secure parcel pickup points are conveniently located at newsagents, shopping centres, bank branches and retailers around New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and, most recently, Adelaide and Perth.

Extended Returns Window: During the 2020 holiday season, most items shipped between 1 October, 2020 and 31 December, 2020, can now be returned until 31 January, 2021.