TCL launches their first 8K TV, the 75″ X10 QLED

If you had any doubts that 2019 was the arrival of 8K, think again. TCL have just joined the list of display makers that are offering an 8K display in Australia.

First unveiled in January at the CES, the TCL X10 won the 8K TV Gold Award of the Year; a prestigious recognition at the global industry event.

The 8K TV offers 16x more pixels than that old full HD TV at your house, meaning it’s a fundamentally different experience, seeing every last detail, complete with TCL’s latest Quantum Dot display technology. The simple, elegant, and full-view design also allows customers to enjoy the highest quality viewing experience with a wider screen.

“8K TVs have been on the lips of everyone in the tech world and are at the forefront of at-home entertainment. We are driven to deliver the latest innovative TV experience to our customers, bringing a new era of breathtaking colour and uncompromising quality” Mark Zhang, General Manager of TCL Australia.

TCL have included the ability to control the TV with your voice, thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support. This allows viewers to easily search for their favourite show, ask questions and set reminders by simply speaking into the remote control.

When it comes to audio, TCL have a compelling premium built-in soundbar tuned by Onkyo and features Dolby Atmos audio. This means the out of the box audio will be a theatre-quality sound experience, with crystal clear sound from its Dolby Atmos sound base.

“The introduction of our AI-IN system will turn a TCL Television into the heart of the home –with the goal to make lives more intelligent for our customers – paired with an ultimate visual and audio feast,” Mr Zhang.

The new X10 8K QLED TV will be available in Australia and New Zealand from September 2019. To learn more about TCL’s X10 8K TV, visit tclelectronics.com.au/8k-tv-and-the-future.