Telstra now has 2,000 5G sites, 40% of the population covered, ready for iPhone 12

While COVID19 has had most of working from home, Telstra has been hard at work continuing the rollout of its 5G network. Today, Telstra has announced they have achieved 5G coverage in more than 40% of locations where Australians live, work or travel to.

Telstra Group Executive, Networks & IT, Nikos Katinakis said Telstra had reached a new national milestone for population coverage as the 5G network rollout picked up pace ahead of major 5G device launches.

That 5G device adoption is set to accelerate considerably after Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 launch on October 13 (US time).

“41 per cent of Australians can now access Telstra 5G – which means more Australians now have the ability to switch to a 5G device and enjoy the benefits. With a number of major 5G device launches just around the corner, we’re expecting to see the uptake of 5G devices grow significantly and we’re ramping up our efforts to roll out 5G coverage to as many Australians as possible to match. Our 5G now covers an area that more than twelve million Australians live, work or pass through on a daily basis, giving them access to a superfast network at a time when connectivity’s never been more important and when there’ll be more 5G devices to choose from than ever. We’ve recently announced our intention to roll out Telstra 5G to 75 per cent of the Australian population by the end of June 2021, which will expand our network to even more suburban and regional areas. We’ve now rolled out Telstra 5G to selected areas of more than 1,400 suburbs across the country – bringing Telstra 5G closer to more people.” Telstra Group Executive, Networks & IT, Nikos Katinakis

Telstra 5G is now available in selected areas of 383 suburbs in NSW, 331 suburbs in Queensland, 272 suburbs in Victoria, 239 suburbs in SA, 107 suburbs in WA, 80 suburbs in ACT and 51 suburbs in Tasmania.

Telstra has switched on its 2000th 5G site, with Airlie Beach in Queensland’s Whitsundays joining more than 60 other cities and towns across the country where Telstra’s 5G rollout is now underway.

Airlie Beach is one of 20 regional areas where Telstra’s 5G roll out has started since mid-2020:

Nowra, Medowie, Corowa, Cowra, Orange, Malua Bay and Yamba in NSW;

Paynesville, Wangaratta, Bairnsdale, Corryong and Benalla in Victoria;

Sunshine Coast, Innisfail and Airlie Beach in Queensland;

Berri, Pt Elliott and Port Augusta in South Australia and;

Esperance in Western Australia.