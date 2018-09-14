Telstra, Optus and Vodafone pricing for Apple iPhone Xs and XsMax released

If you want the latest and greatest iPhone, you’re probably comfortable with paying around A$100 per month, but if you want the newest iPhones, the iPhone Xs and iPhone XsMax, then get ready to grow you mobile budget.
This afternoon pre-orders went live and below are the prices broken down per telco and phone sizes.
Interestingly most Aussie telcos are defaulting their pre-order pages to leasing, rather than plans or outright purchases. This makes the monthly cost a little more approachable, given the increase in plan pricing this year, much of which accounts for handset repayment fees.
The phones are available in Gold, Space Grey and Silver. Some of the models are already selling out, so be fast if you want to secure one.
For your convenience, we’ve mapped out all the prices and model varients for you. Head to the carrier pages to pre-order.