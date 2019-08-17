New orders for the Tesla Model 3 now moved out to October, indicates strong Aussie sales

The Model 3 sales in Australia haven’t officially been released by Tesla, but there are some indications that they’re going very well. If you jump on the Tesla website and click buy today, you’ll now see the delivery estimate has now been updated to October.

When the Tesla Model 3 orders first went live in Australia at the end of May, the delivery estimate was August. About mid July that was updated to September. Now mid-way through August, the expected delivery date for new orders has been updated to October.

Each one of these successive changes to the arrival date indicates orders have filled the available slots on a container ship and that a new ship would be engaged for the next set of RHD deliveries.

This constant updating reflects strong demand for the new, more affordable Tesla Model 3. This also mirrors Elon Musk’s recent statement that there is no problem with demand and they’re basically selling every car they can make.

While the Tesla Model S and Model X are amazing cars, they were simply out of the range of affordability for most Australians. Now with a car that slots in at between A$70,000 and $115,000, that opens the market to a lot more potential buys, even though still at the premium end of the price range.

Only after the next quarterly results will we really gain an accurate insight into the exact sales numbers in Australia, but there’s a high likelihood that Australia follows other markets and sees the Model 3 race to the number 1 best selling place for electric vehicles and the top spot in the premium mid-sized sedan category.