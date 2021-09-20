Tesla Model Y approved for Australia, SR, LR and Perf all confirmed with 5 seats

Tesla’s Model Y is now approved as per the Road Vehicle Type Approvals. This is one step closer to the all-electric SUV hitting the roads in Australia. With SUVs representing the largest vehicle category for new car sales, the Model Y is expected to easily outsell the sedan equivalent (Model 3) that has proven to be Australia’s favourite EV.

The approval comes from the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications ROVER site. The Road Vehicle Regulator is the system that administers road vehicles according to the Road Vehicle Standards Act 2018 (RVSA). Credit to Michael Shobbrook for highlighting this.

As part of this approval documentation, we learn that 3 variants of the Model Y will be approved for sale and while that doesn’t technically guarantee the models Tesla will offer, it’s a strong indication we’ll see the Standard Range, Long Range and Performance models.

By way of battery capacity, the data is provided in Ah for each models. To get to the size of the pack we need to multiply this by the voltage, which as we know, Tesla use a 400V architecture.

Standard Range: 173Ah x 400 = 69.2kWh

Long Range: 230Ah x 400 = 92kWh

Performance: 230Ah x 400 = 92kWh

These numbers do seem a little off, compared to the standard 75kWh/82kWh battery capacities found internationally.

While the Long Range and Performance variants have the same battery, they do offer different performance characteristics.

Standard Range: 255kW

Long Range: 375kW

Performance: 393kW

Being an SUV, it obviously offers more storage than a sedan, but potential owners may also be keen to learn about the tow rating of the Model Y.

The approval details list the following tow ratings for Model Y in Australia:

Maximum towing mass (braked trailer) – 1600kg

Maximum towing mass (non-braked trailer) – 750kg

Going back to the approvals we seen with the Model 3, the documentation included a towbar option that never eventuated in Australia, despite being offered internationally. Despite this, it is expected that Tesla will offer a towing package with the Model Y and towing a small trailer or boat would be possible.

Interestingly only the 5 seater option has been approved, which means if you were hoping for the 7-seater option, you will be in for a wait.

While there is no pricing information yet for the Model Y, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be looking at a $3-10k premium over the Model 3.

This approval was issued on September 15th so now the question turns to when Tesla will officially launch the design studio for the Model Y in Australia.