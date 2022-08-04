BREAKING: The first Australian Customer Tesla Model Y has been delivered in Canberra

It is believed that the first custom actually has the first Model Y already. The image below was shared online and shows a Model Y in Canberra, reported to be taken at a Supercharger tonight (4/8/22). The white Model Y SR features a white interior, with the upgraded 20″ Induction wheels and supports the ACT numberplate complete with the EV label.

The first customer deliveries of the Tesla Model Y in Australia were slated to start tomorrow, but seems one lucky customer has theirs early. After waiting years since its unveiling, the day has finally arrived where Australian customers are about to get their Model Ys and you’re about to see a lot of them on our roads.

The Tesla Model Y is an all-electric mid-sized SUV that is selling faster than Tesla can make them and for good reason. If you haven’t yet read our first impressions or seen the full review of the Model Y, make sure you check out these posts.

In the past couple of weeks, Tesla forums are full of customers who ordered early on June 10th, many of which see estimated delivery dates in their Tesla accounts. The first of those is due tomorrow and based on sightings on Aussie roads, there are a lot of Model Ys about to be delivered to customers.

The Tesla Model Y offers the space and storage that many Aussie families require while offering great technology, range, charging network and more.

Internationally the Model Y has sold incredibly well and in many cases takes the top EV sales position from the Model 3. Our Model Ys are made in Tesla’s Shanghai plant and the first model available is the Standard Range RWD variant, with the Performance spec set to hit the streets in a couple of months.

Australia has struggled to get a decent supply of electric vehicles into the country, but with Tesla now scaling production in China to around a million units per year, is thankfully knocking out a few thousand RHDs for Australia. Our adoption of electric vehicles has been slower than many other developed countries, but the Model Y will help propel us forward of that ~2% of new car sales.

What’s interesting about what Tesla offers is the ability for the brand to draw customers up from vehicles at much lower price points, a testament to the overall ownership experience. This means that not only do brands like Mercedes, BMW and Audi need to worry about the Model Y’s introduction, but so do brands like Honda, Mazda, Toyota, Subaru and Kia.

The Model is already sold out for 2022 and new orders today have an estimated delivery of Feb-May 2023. I look forward to seeing many more electric vehicles on the road, let’s just hope Tesla continues to scale their Supercharger network here to accommodate.