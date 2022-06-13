Tesla Model Y demand explodes in Australia, just 3 days after launching, new orders now out to Feb-May 2023

When the Tesla Model Y went on sale just 3 days ago, the first delivery window was in August-November for the base model, with the Performance scheduled for Nov-Feb. Today, if you go to the Tesla website and try to order a new Model Y, you’ll be advised the wait time is now at least February and possibly as long as May 2023 before you get the car.

This shift in delivery estimates comes on the back of strong demand for the Model Y (like I told you to expect) and while we are competing for units with other RHD markets like New Zealand and Japan, it is understood that Tesla’s unit quotas are measured in the thousands, not hundreds like other EV automakers.

You didn't want a Model Y this year did you?? Tesla delivery timelines have already blown out to Feb 2023 for new orders. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5T9uHFNepk — techAU (@techAU) June 13, 2022

The demand isn’t surprising when we see the popularity of the Model Y in every other market it has launched in. When you drive around the streets of Australia, it’s hard to ignore just how many SUVs are on the road. As good as the Model 3 is, sedans are just not the preference for most families.

The Model Y offers a more practical vehicle, with significantly more storage space in the trunk and trunk, while also offering what many would argue is a more commanding seating position. The extra height offered by the Model Y, also appeals to a broader range of buyers, with those in their second innings who may suffer from mobility issues, far more likely to buy an SUV with an easier entry and exit to and from the vehicle.

There is more leg room in the second row, making it a more likely candidate for transporting 4 adults than the sedan equivalent. Those with kids in car seats. will enjoy the freedom to position their front seats as required, without needing to lick the window in an effort to avoid feet on the back of the seats.

Whatever the motivation, it seems Australians have taken to the Model Y in significant numbers and as I suggested this week, don’t be surprised when it shoots to the top of the EV sales chart.

It’s also worth noting that all 3 variants (SR, LR and Perf) of the Model 3 also now feature an estimated delivery timeline of Feb-May 2023. With the refreshed Model S and X still not here, this means Tesla is sold out for 2022 in Australia.