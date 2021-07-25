The Australian Army just bought ‘a quantity’ of anti-drone technology

Sydney-based DroneShield has recently announced that the Australian Army has purchased an undefined quantity of its RfOne MKII long-range counter-drone sensors.

The RfOne MKII is described as the latest stationary RF detection product, delivering long-range and highly accurate drone detection and tracking capabilities. RfOne MKII utilises the DroneShield proprietary detection database, with subscription-based updates to keep up to date with the rapidly changing drone market.

Deploying multiple RfOne MKII sensors across different installations enables triangulation to accurately position a drone threat on the map. Four RfOne MKII sensors are required for 360° coverage. Clearly, when mounted on a military vehicle, this anti-drone technology can be deployed in a mobile implementation, adapting to a changing threat profile.

Advantages

Long Range Tracking – Accurate detection and direction finding

DroneShield lists the features of this technology as Rapid Detection, Military Grade Hardware, Networkable and Scalable.

Rapid Detection – Can distinguish between UAS manufacturer and protocol. Utilizes the DroneShield proprietary detection database.

This capability is being delivered immediately to allow the Australian Army to assess its future counter-drone requirements and options.



The deployment of these long-range sensors will highlight the flexibility, resilience, and capabilities of DroneShield equipment in a dynamic field environment, while also assisting the Australian Army in establishing its counter-drone requirements and future capability options.