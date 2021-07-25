The Australian Army just bought ‘a quantity’ of anti-drone technology

Sydney-based DroneShield has recently announced that the Australian Army has purchased an undefined quantity of its RfOne MKII long-range counter-drone sensors.
The RfOne MKII is described as the latest stationary RF detection product, delivering long-range and highly accurate drone detection and tracking capabilities. RfOne MKII utilises the DroneShield proprietary detection database, with subscription-based updates to keep up to date with the rapidly changing drone market.
Deploying multiple RfOne MKII sensors across different installations enables triangulation to accurately position a drone threat on the map. Four RfOne MKII sensors are required for 360° coverage. Clearly, when mounted on a military vehicle, this anti-drone technology can be deployed in a mobile implementation, adapting to a changing threat profile.
Advantages
- Long Range Tracking – Accurate detection and direction finding
- Up to Date with Drone Market – Utilizes the DroneShield proprietary detection database, with subscription based updates to keep up to date with the rapidly changing drone market.
- Durable Construction – Built to withstand a wide range of environmental conditions
- Daisy chain connectors – Power and data between multiple sensors are daisy chained, reducing the number of cables run down the mast
- Military Grade Connectors – Ensures uninterrupted operation
- Superior Heat Management – Designed to efficiently dissipate heat
DroneShield lists the features of this technology as Rapid Detection, Military Grade Hardware, Networkable and Scalable.
- Rapid Detection – Can distinguish between UAS manufacturer and protocol. Utilizes the DroneShield proprietary detection database.
- Military Grade Hardware – Utilizes military grade connectors for power and data, designed to operate in harsh environments.
- Networkable – Integrates easily with other DroneShield sensors to enable live data through DroneSentry-C2.
- Scalable – Lightweight and modular, allowing four sensors to be combined for 360 degree coverage.
This capability is being delivered immediately to allow the Australian Army to assess its future counter-drone requirements and options.
The deployment of these long-range sensors will highlight the flexibility, resilience, and capabilities of DroneShield equipment in a dynamic field environment, while also assisting the Australian Army in establishing its counter-drone requirements and future capability options.
“DroneShield is immensely proud to support the Australian Army with its long-range counter-drone strategy.”Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO,