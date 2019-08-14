These headphones cost a crazy A$899.00 but do have Google Assistant

Premium audio company Master & Dynamic are launching their most technically sophisticated headphones yet in Australia this month. The new MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones don’t come cheap at A$849.95.

Let me be clear, I think that’s an absurd price to pay for a set of headphones regardless of the logo, the design or quality of audio they produce.

With that out of the way, sometimes we like to admire the unobtainable and wonder about a world where money is no object.

Having great sound means you’ll want to use your headphones more often, understanding our endless need to listen to entertainment, Master & Dynamic have specifically designed the MW65s to be light to ensure comfort during long sessions. The company also believe they have some of the best active noise-cancelling technology to block the outside world and let you focus on the music.

With premium headphones, you’d expect great features and the MW65 have a built-in microphone that is optimised for Google Assistant. This makes the headphones the perfect companion for daily use, just throw requests at it and you’ll have access to the power of your phone’s connectivity.

The headphones feature 2x active noise-cancelling modes, a high and a low setting to finely tailor to your specific surroundings. The over-ear MW65 headphones provide a clear, balanced listening experience in any environment.

To ensure your voice is accurately translated to the other end, the MW65’s uses hybrid active noise-cancelling technology. This leverages 2 beamforming noise-reduction microphone arrays, performs analysis and cancels out unwanted outside environmental noise and user-heard ambient noise to provide the purest undistorted sound quality.

Merging these key ANC components with custom 40mm Beryllium drivers preserves Master & Dynamic’s signature rich, warm sound that captures the detail of well-recorded music.

The headphones are launching in 2 iconic colourways colours, Brown Leather with Silver Metal and Black Leather with Gunmetal.

The MW65 headphones feature the brand’s distinctive over-ear silhouette coveted by both the sound and design-obsessed alike. True to Master & Dynamic’s DNA, each pair is designed with the finest premium materials.

There’s heavy grain leathers and supple lambskin-wrapped memory foam ear pads provide a luxurious tactile experience, while carefully engineered anodised aluminium keeps the headphones ultra-light at 250g and creates a durable scratch-resistant surface.

Equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity (unfortunately not BT5), the MW65 headphones ensure seamless device pairing up to a range of 65ft / 20m.

On a single charge, you’ll get up to 24-hours of listening time when fully charged, and quick-charging capabilities of 50% in 15 minutes, the MW65s truly cater to today’s on-the-go lifestyle.

The MW65 accessories include the soft protective canvas carrying case with zippered pouch, a flight adaptor, 3.5mm audio cable for use with the optional wired port, and both a USB-C charging cable and USB adaptor.

“We never rush our products. We waited until we could launch an ANC product that was acoustically stunning. Through vigorous research we were able to develop an amazing ANC technology that did not compromise our signature acoustics, which is a commonly known issue with ANC. As a result of patience and discipline we are also delivering our lightest weight headphones ever. This is quite an accomplishment considering we still use all metal and premium leathers.” Jonathan Levine, Master & Dynamic’s Founder and CEO.

Price and Availability

The MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones are available for $849.95 at David Jones, Harrolds and select airport stores.

For more information regarding the MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones, please visit masterdynamic.com​.