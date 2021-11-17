TikTok signs multi-year music licensing deal with APRA to get Aussie creators paid

If you’ve ever been consumed for hours of your life watching TikTok videos and wondered how the platform is able to use so much copyrighted music, then here’s you’re answer, they pay for it. Just like with other streaming services like Spotify, when songs get used in videos, a small royalty goes to the band or artist that created it.

Today TikTok has announced a deal to let Australian and New Zealand artist in on the action. The Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (commonly known as APRA AMCOS) has signed a multi-year music licensing deal.

This agreement will allow for the collection of digital mechanical and performance royalties for APRA AMCOS’ 111,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers in Australia and New Zealand, and deliver a new revenue stream for creators of music.

This agreement marks the first deal between TikTok and APRA AMCOS, and sets up a forward looking partnership to further support the local music industry in Australia and New Zealand. The new deal will also account for TikTok’s past use of musical works, including the service Musical.ly.

“I’m delighted that TikTok has inked this landmark deal with the distinctive community of publishers and songwriters in Australia and New Zealand, who bring such creativity and joy to our platform through their music. TikTok is committed to paying creators and artists when their music is used, and we look forward to discovering many more local talents and sounds”, Jordan Lowy, Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnerships at TikTok.

Ollie Wards, Director of Music for TikTok Australia and New Zealand, said the agreement builds on the strong ties already established with the local industry.

“TikTok is super-charging music discovery and playing an increasingly important role in helping Kiwi and Australian music creators connect with a global audience. We’re thrilled to enter into this agreement with APRA AMCOS, which secures royalty payments for local song-writers and publishers, and cements our partnership with the music industry in this region.”

“Music is often integral to the success of innovative digital services, and there’s been no better example than the phenomenal rise of TikTok. We’re really pleased to have finalised an agreement with TikTok on behalf of the 111,000 Australian and New Zealand music creators and publishers that APRA AMCOS proudly represents. APRA AMCOS’ agreement with TikTok legitimises the use of music on the platform in Australia and New Zealand, and recognises the important contribution that the songwriters, composers and publishers of that music make to TikTok’s success,” APRA AMCOS Chief Executive, Dean Ormston.

Music is a fundamental part of the TikTok experience and through the platform, its community can explore their own creativity using sounds from renowned artists and songwriters from Australia, New Zealand and all parts of the world. Not only has the platform fueled new song discovery but it has given classic songs new life.

TikTok is giving music creators an open platform for their talent to be recognised, celebrated and used in video creation, with many top artists also presenting their own creative vision through its video formats. The agreement with APRA AMCOS is designed to further enrich the experience of creators of music on the platform, driving their business forward.