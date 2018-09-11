Twitter adds 50+ video partnerships including Fox Sports, Seven West Media, SBS and BuzzFeed

Right now you think of Twitter as the place you go to consume the thoughts of the world and reply with your incredibly insightful comments. Twitter is trying to change that and want you to think of the network as the best place to see what’s happening in the world, especially through video.

Twitter today has announced over 50 premium video content collaborations, bringing hundreds of hours of live stream and video highlights programming, across sports, entertainment and news, to the platform. FMA Indonesia, FOX Sports Asia, NBC Universal, Network 18, NET TV, Red Chillies Entertainment, Sony Music, Stadium Astro Malaysia, and VICE Media are among the partners that Twitter will collaborate with to bring new content to audiences in Asia Pacific and opportunities for APAC advertisers. The announcement expands the premium video content available on Twitter to advertisers in Asia Pacific and builds on extensions of existing global and regional content deals.

“Content is happening now at Twitter, and we have proven through the efficacy of the partnerships we have crafted, that content programming and distribution on Twitter is an essential part of any media company’s audience engagement and content monetization strategies.” “Asia Pacific is accelerating growth for Twitter. Our unique and strategic value proposition that positions Twitter as a complement, not competitor to traditional media companies, has delivered great success and we seek to drive forward with more live stream and premium video content partnerships in the region.” Kay Madati, Global VP of Content Partnerships, Twitter.

Some of the partnerships Twitter are announcing (55 in total) are household names are will be important to you, however many are very specific niche content you’re unlikely to have heard of before. 19 will offer live streaming indicated with [LIVE] below.

Content coming to Australia

[LIVE] NBCUniversal: (​@NBCUniversal​) NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. Their partnership with Twitter will bring

E!’s signature Live from the Red Carpet events as well as popular TV programming from @eonlineasia, @eonlinea u and @DivaTVAsi a to the platform SBS Australia: (​@SBS​) Whether it’s sports, entertainment, or lifestyle, SBS Australia is your front row ticket to premier events. In 2019, SBS Australia is partnering with Twitter to bring fans the best of Mardi Gras, Eurovision and major sporting events. Sony Music: Music is one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, and music fans are one of the biggest communities on the platform. In a partnership with Sony Music, Twitter offers brands the chance to tap into this massive community, with custom content from APAC’s biggest stars, behind the scenes clips, and original content that’s on Twitter first. It all kicks off with award-winning artist @GuySebastia n. FOX SPORTS Australia: (​@FOXSportsAUS​) FOXTEL and FOX SPORTS Australia, leaders in entertainment and sport, will bring fans on Twitter highlights from the NRL & AFL finals, followed by a huge October with A-League, Surfing & Supercars ahead of an action packed Australian summer on FOX CRICKET. [LIVE] NRL: (@NRL​) Twitter has partnered with the NRL, one of the biggest sporting leagues in Australia, to bring fans premium Rugby League content from @NR L. Fans can catch weekly recaps, match previews, live content and insights from NRL talent, only on Twitter. SEVEN WEST MEDIA: Seven West Media is one of Australia’s leading integrated media companies, with a market-leading presence in broadcast television, magazine and newspaper publishing and online. Channel 7 is the home of hit shows like My Kitchen Rules and House Rules, and also the home of the race that stops the nation, The Melbourne Cup. Twitter is excited to continue to grow the deep partnership with Seven West Media and will bring more content packages to the table in 2019 than ever before. Bloomberg: (​@business​) The partnership between Bloomberg and Twitter combines the credibility of Bloomberg’s global team of more than 2700 journalists and analysts with Twitter’s unrivalled speed and reach. With its expertise in Asian business news, data and analysis, Bloomberg connects influential audiences to real news, ideas and intelligence as no other source can. Across accounts including @BloombergAsi a and @BloombergJapa n, we’ve got Asia

and the world covered. In-stream sponsorship packages include Top Stories of the Day, @Markets Highlights and the latest @technolog y news. [LIVE] BuzzFeed: (​@BuzzFeed) Together, Twitter and BuzzFeed have reshaped the delivery of news to a global millennial audience, including the successful only-on-Twitter LIVE weekday program AM2DM. BuzzFeed Editor in Chief, Ben Smith calls Twitter the ‘beating heart of news’. With the partnership extended to the region, BuzzFeed’s uniquely engaging content is available across Asia, providing the opportunity for brands to reach a younger, highly engaged audience. In-stream sponsorship packages include the hugely successful BuzzFeed brands @tasty, @nifty and @bringme. DOMAIN: (@Domain) Australians are obsessed with property and Domai n is one of Australia’s most followed brand accounts. The leader in Australian property information, Domain offers the latest market coverage that attracts qualified buyers, sellers, renters and investors. With an established editorial team who continue to lead the Australian property conversation, @domaincomau is partnering Twitter to showcase video highlights of every property need covered – whether its buying, selling or renovating. VICE: (@VICE) is the world’s leading youth media company, building a deeply relevant, local presence across Asia Pacific through its Singapore HQ and multiple offices across the region. This partnership will bring a powerful new offering for audiences and brands alike, combining VICE’s compelling voice with Twitter’s immediacy and conversational power — delivering premium content to wherever young audiences are consuming news, culture and talking about what’s happening in their lives, at scale.

ENTERTAINMENT (in alphabetical order)

[LIVE] After School Club/ArirangTV: is an iconic show launched by Arirang TV in 2013. Providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for global fans to interact with their favourite KPOP stars on live TV, After School Club has been gaining popularity over the years across the globe through Twitter. Their nearly 700,000 followers engage on Twitter with questions that are immediately answered by the KPOP stars. This year, the partnership with After School Club and Twitter is strengthened to bring more LIVE streaming and diverse KPop content to the world on Twitter. [LIVE] Comic Con India: is where the comic world comes alive. As India’s biggest venue for everything superhero, fans will swarm this festival across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. This year, Comic Con India will bring fans on Twitter more live-streams, Q&As and interactions with all the Cosplayers at the event. [LIVE] Diwali Culture: Pop-culture and news publisher, ScoopWhoop is partnering with Twitter to produce an exclusive first-ever live show highlighting the culture of Diwali. This show will bring fans the best of the festival of lights from across the country, live on their Twitter timeline. Diwali is #WhatsHappening. [LIVE] Filmfare: is the destination for news about the entertainment industry in India – whether it is Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi or Punjabi, fans will be able to get their fix on Twitter with Filmfare. The partnership with Twitter will offer advertisers the opportunity to own the conversation in Indian entertainment as the Filmfare Awards takes movie fans live on to the red carpet to engage with the industry’s biggest names and find out what happens behind the camera. GMA Network: is a major national commercial broadcast television, radio network, and digital publisher in the Philippines. They are also the most-awarded television network in the country. The partnership with Twitter will include content from GMA News and GMA’s top-rated TV programming such as drama action-fantasy series, Victor Magtanggol. KCON 2018 / CJ E&M: is the most iconic K Culture Convention and KPOP concert. This year, Twitter is partnering with CJ E&M will bring video highlight clips and Twitter Mirror action from KCON to Twitter. In addition, Sponsored Moments showcasing curated top Tweets of Kpop artists at the event will be available to advertisers. KCON will take place on Sep 29-30 in Thailand. [LIVE] KCulture (Mix of KPOP, Drama and Variety Shows) / KBS: KPop and Kdrama is absolutely massive on Twitter, and Twitter is teaming up with one of South Korea’s biggest broadcasters, KBS World TV, to reward KPop and KCulture fans on the platform. KBS World TV and Twitter will live-stream an original KPop content ‘Music Bank’ series every Friday, plus highlight clips for Kpop programs, KDrama and variety shows. K Culture fans on Twitter can enjoy content from a variety of stars. Mnet Asian Music Awards / CJ E&M: is the most iconic K-POP awards show. CJ E&M and Twitter will partner to bring K-POP fans all over the world a variety of video content highlights from 2018 MAMA to enjoy. This year, MAMA will take place in December 2018 in three regions and the content on Twitter will be available to a global audience. [LIVE] Red Chillies Entertainment: A long-term partner of Twitter’s in India, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment will be launching video content from their upcoming Hindi film, Zero, on Twitter, and brands have an opportunity to leverage this

Bollywood conversation. Along with this, RCE will be doing an exclusive live show only for Twitter featuring the King Khan himself. [LIVE] SimplyKPOP / ArirangTV: is one of the most popular shows produced by Arirang TV, where K-POP stars will perform on stage and interact with international fans from all around the world. This year, Twitter starts a solid partnership with Arirang TV to bring dynamic clips from Simply K-pop stages and behind the scenes to more diverse viewers and subscribers. [LIVE] The KPOP / SBS Plus Korea: is a special Kpop program delivering LIVE and highlight contents on Twitter, produced by SBS Plus. SBS Plus is a subsidiary of SBS, a top terrestrial TV in Korea. Twitter is partnering with SBS Plus for Kpop fans all over the world to enjoy and engage on Twitter. [LIVE] Vh1 Supersonic: The world’s biggest DJs flock to India every February for Vh1 Supersonic, a three-day festival featuring the most popular artists across electronic music. Nowhere does this music come alive better than on Twitter. The partnership with Vh1 will showcase behind-the-scenes chat with all the talent in the Twitter #BlueRoom. Viacom International Media Networks: is comprised of many of the world’s most popular multimedia entertainment brands, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Comedy Central, Paramount Channel and more. With this new collaboration with Twitter in Southeast Asia, VIMN will be amplifying and extending the reach of some of their key IPs and event franchises with Twitter in Southeast Asia, while exploring offering additional digital solutions to their clients together. In addition, the content collaboration includes premium TV programming from MTV Asia (@mtvasi a) and Comedy Central Asia (@ComedyCentralA S) . WORKPOINT Entertainment: is a Thailand-based media company and broadcaster engaged in production of television programs such as games shows, sitcoms, variety shows and cultural shows. Their partnership with Twitter will see the best Thai entertainment programming brought to the platform and available for brand sponsorships. This includes highlight clips from their popular music reality TV shows such as The Mask Singer Project A and I Can See Your Voice .

SPORTS (in alphabetical order)

AFC Champions League and AFC Cup on FOX Sports Asia : The best football in the region. The best clubs in Asia battling for the chance to be crowned Asian Champions.

With the partnership, FOX Sports Asia will deliver highlights and match recaps in real time to Twitter fans in South East Asia. AFC Asian Cup 2019 on FOX Sports Asia: Who is going to be the next Asian football champion? Will Australia’s reign come to an end or will the Socceroos go back to back? @FSAsiaLive will provide near Live coverage, Tweeting the best action from every game played. Asian Tour Golf: is bringing golf fans closer to the best Asian golfers, competing across the continent, through the partnership with Twitter. Fans can follow the action and the future global stars of this amazing sport with all clips and highlights delivered via the official handle @AsianTourGol f. BWF 2019 on FMA Indonesia: The best badminton players in the world battle it out for a chance to get the glory and the prize money at BWF 2019. One of the top sports in Indonesia with great following and rabid fans, the partnership with @FM A will bring fans all the video highlights to keep up with what’s happening. BWF 2019 on Stadium Astro Malaysia: Fans in Malaysia can catch the best badminton players in the world battle for glory at BWF 2019 as Stadium Astro Malaysia partners with Twitter to showcase all the highlight clips on the platform. [LIVE] CRICBUZZ: is the world’s largest mobile app for cricket. Over the next few months, Cricbuzz will be bringing LIVE episodes and clips of their flagship show #CricbuzzLIVE to Twitter featuring some of the world’s most renowned cricket commentators. The shows and clips will cover the Asia Cup, India’s home series against the West Indies and India’s tour to Australia. Dugout Asia: Dugout is all about football. Dugout provides unparalleled access to the world’s top clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus. Dugout and Twitter will partner with brands, agencies, publishers and platforms to deliver incredible football content to fans on the platform. English Premier League on Stadium Astro Malaysia: The English Premier League is undoubtedly the best football league in the world. The action and the excitement will be on Twitter thanks to the partnership with Stadium Astro, the home of the EPL in Malaysia. Formula One on FOX Sports Asia: is one of the most popular ® sports network in Asia-Pacific. With the partnership, FOX Sports will showcase F1 action to fans on Twitter in real time via the handle @FSAsiaLiv e. The whole weekend of updates, action and interviews, delivered to fans on the go. Gaurav Kapur: Gaurav Kapur is amongst India’s most popular sports and entertainment hosts with 1.5 million followers. Twitter will be bringing a series of #ALittleMoreG K short videos in partnership with Gaurav for the blockbuster India Australia cricket series in 2018. ITTF : Catch the masters of spin on Twitter! The partnership between Twitter and ITTF will bring table tennis fans the whole season of ITTF events. All the best players and best tournaments, available to fans globally delivered by the official handle @ITTFWorld. Liverpool FC on Stadium Astro Malaysia: Liverpool is one of the most popular football clubs in the world and has a very strong following in Malaysia. @StadiumAstr o and Twitter are teaming up to deliver the best plays of LFC in the Premier League, throughout the 2018-2019 campaign. MotoGP on FOX Sports Asia: Follow the MotoGP action in real time with the most accurate and extensive coverage in the region, provided by the team at Fox Sports Asia on Twitter. The partnership with Twitter will deliver what’s happening on the track across all categories in real time to Twitter fans in South East Asia. [LIVE] ONE Championship: is the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE Championship is the home of martial arts and is the world’s largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more. The world’s most exciting martial arts organization is partnering with Twitter to live stream their matches for the rest of the year. Pacific League: Japanese baseball is the top baseball content in Asia. After the Pacific League season (The season will finish the mid of Nov in 2018), the partnership with @PacificLeagueTV will offer Japanese baseball fans video highlights of the best plays and funniest plays of the season. [LIVE] Persib FC: Persib FC is the #1 football club in Indonesia in terms of popularity and success. The Pangeran Biru – Blue Princes, as the players are called, are role models all over the country and the Bobotoh are the most passionate and loyal fans you can find in Indonesia. With the partnership, fans can enjoy near live highlights and behind the scenes access delivered directly by the club, via official handle @Persi b on Twitter. PGA and LPGA on FOX Sports Asia: Through the content partnership with Twitter, Fox Sports Asia will bring golf fans the best shots of the best golfers in the world with live stream and highlight clips of the PGA and LPGA tournaments. Tennis Grand Slams on FOX Sports Asia: FOX Sports brings fans the best and the most important tennis tournaments on TV and Twitter. The partnership with Twitter will see all the action and all the best shots, delivered daily by the team at @FSAsiaLiv e. The 45th Dunlop Phoenix Golf Tournament: The Dunlop Phoenix is a popular golf tournament in Japan and will be having top players from around the world participating. Twitter has partnered with MBS TV (@MBSsport s) to offer a sponsorship package to advertisers for the event which will be held in November 2018. UAAP Season #81 on ABSCBN: Teams from the premiere collegiate league of the Philippines will battle for supremacy in season 81 of the UAAP tournament and fans in the Philippines will get to enjoy a piece of the action on Twitter with @ABSCBNSport s. From the men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and men’s football, the partnership with @ABSCBNSport s will take fans on a journey where they get to watch the most followed collegiate sports action in the region and join in the live conversation. UEFA Champions League on FMA Indonesia: The most important football club competition in the world is going to be brought to Twitter fans via Indonesia @FM A, already a partner of Twitter during the last FIFA World Cup. Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, and Salah will have access to near live highlights throughout the competition on Twitter, until the very last game, on June 1st 2019 in Madrid. UEFA Europa League on FMA Indonesia: The Europa League needs no introduction for football fans. @FM A will deliver highlight clips and match recaps on Twitter throughout the competition, to make sure fans in Indonesia will not miss a thing.

NEWS (in alphabetical order)

[LIVE] AUTO ON QUINT: The Quint ( @TheQuin t) is a mobile-first digital publisher, that engages Indian millennials, in English and Hindi. From premium video content to a compelling LIVE

program with Twitter India for #PRIDEMont h, the partnership with the Quint brings creative Auto programming to automotive fans on Twitter. [LIVE] Budget with NETWORK 18: CNBC TV18 ( @CNBCTV18New s) is the market leader for business programming across India. The partnership with Twitter brings a three-tiered sponsorship for video highlights and LIVE around Budget Day 2019 in India. Budget Day programming will be available on Twitter with market leaders @CNBCTV18New s and @MoneyControl. Gizmodo Japan: Gizmodo Japan is the trusted media for tech geeks in Japan. The partnership with Twitter will showcase premium video content including their coverage of the latest gadget, technologies and new businesses. The pre-roll video highlights will also be featured on Gizmodo Japan website. INDIA TODAY AAJ TAK FINANCE: Hindi channel @AajTa k feature news programming in English and Hindi. As part of the partnership with Twitter, the two channels will bring diverse programming on Twitter, including the AajTak Money package , a digital-first weekly capsule of Finance ‘News You can Use’ to cater to Hindi audiences. NDTV CAR AND BIKE : NDTV’s premium auto content programming from @CarandBike saw the first Sponsored Moment across APAC this year, with Maruti Suzuki. Building on the success, NDTV and Twitter are introducing new customised in-stream sponsorship packages to include always-on programming via a weekly capsule of Auto Reviews featuring on-air talent for automotive fans on Twitter. NDTV TECH: Indian television media company @NDTV is a pioneer in Indian television and digital journalism, and one of Twitter’s earliest partners in India. As part of the partnership, NDTV brings premium tech content to Twitter through @Gadgets360 . Theirs is an in-stream video sponsorship success story after featuring at All that Matters last year. NET.: is a major television station network in Indonesia that produces TV programs primarily aimed for family and young viewers. With their renewed partnership with Twitter, they are bringing their top-rated TV programs to the platform and available for brand sponsorships. The content partnerships with Twitter include popular TV talk shows such as Ini Talkshow, Tonight Show, Sarah Sechan as well as their highly-rated entertainment, sitcom and reality shows such as The Comment, Waktu Indonesia Bercanda, Breakout, 86 and The East. [LIVE] News Picks Japan: NewsPicks is the most popular business media among young business people in Japan. The partnership with Twitter will feature their popular live program covering various latest technologies like AI, VR and 5G on the platform. [LIVE] TicToc by Bloomberg: TicToc is the world’s only global newsroom built for Twitter. Powered by Bloomberg’s network of newsrooms across 120 countries and featuring a dedicated editorial team focused solely on content in Asia, TicToc delivers breaking news 24/7 verified by Bloomberg. TicToc provides a truly global perspective at the speed of Twitter. The In-Stream sponsorship package presents a unique opportunity to reach an influential and informed audience via this innovative, world-leading news initiative.

