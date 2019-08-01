UMIDIGI teases new X phone with 48MP triple lens camera with AI

UMIDIGI is a Chinese Smartphone manufacturer and they’re talking up a big game ahead of their latest device release, which is due for a full announcement on August 5th.

The UMIDIGI X will feature the latest in camera technology, boasting a massive 48MP AI triple camera system. By comparison the Samsung S10+ uses a 12+16+12MP triple camera system.

With most smartphones now a edgeless slate of glass, it’s often features like the camera and battery that have the biggest impacts on buying decisions. Personally I stopped using my DSLR a few years ago as smartphone cameras began to deliver the image quality in all environments, increasingly this will be the case as more people reach the same conclusion, for most occasions (other than long-range photography) the smartphone is good enough. Combine that with it being a connected device that makes backups and sharing dead simple and there’s a really compelling case to leave the big, heavy camera gear at home.

In the video below, UMIDIGI shows that with its newest 48MP AI triple camera setup. While camera tech is much more than just how many megapixels you have, starting with a large pixel count, through great lenses, combined with smart AI to optimize photos and it could be a winning combination. The triple lens system uses the now well established ultra wide angle lens to help you see more in a single shot.

Previous leaks also confirmed that the UMIDIGI X will have the latest optical in-display fingerprint sensor underneath its 6.35″ AMOLED display. The front of the device is only interrupted by a tiny waterdrop notch, and there’s a big 4150mAh battery to get you through the day. The Huawei P30 Pro is basically the battery life standard right now and it supports a 4,200mAh battery, so lets call this the same.

The company will reveal UMIDIGI X together with its new truly wireless earphones Upods which are almost a requirement for phone launches in 2019.

If you want to be among the first to get the UMIDIGI X, the company is giving one away, if you’re keen, then enter here. At the time of writing, there were already 200,426 entries, and 4 days left, so good luck.