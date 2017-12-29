UNBOXING: The 49″monster ultrawide, Samsung CHG90, 32:9 144Hz gaming monitor

If you’re a gamer, than you’re intimately familiar with multiple monitor setups and therefore understand one of the biggest issues, the bezels. While they’ve been shrinking over the years, having 2 bezels, regardless of how trim, will never compete with a single, ultra-wide display that has a seemless screen that consumes your field of view.

Samsung sent me their amazing (also absolutely ludicrous) 32:9 CHG90, which is a massive 49″ QLED gaming monitor, that runs at 144Hz. This afternoon I unboxed the beast and for those yet to see it, below is a gallery of the unboxing.

As you can imagine, there’ll be plenty of additional posts on the experience of gaming on this display, along with a full review, but for now, enjoy the gallery and leave any questions you have in the comments.

If you want to find out more about the display, check out the details at Samsung Australia.