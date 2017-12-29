UNBOXING: The 49″monster ultrawide, Samsung CHG90, 32:9 144Hz gaming monitor

If you’re a gamer, than you’re intimately familiar with multiple monitor setups and therefore understand one of the biggest issues, the bezels. While they’ve been shrinking over the years,...
Posted by on December 29, 2017

If you’re a gamer, than you’re intimately familiar with multiple monitor setups and therefore understand one of the biggest issues, the bezels. While they’ve been shrinking over the years, having 2 bezels, regardless of how trim, will never compete with a single, ultra-wide display that has a seemless screen that consumes your field of view.

Samsung sent me their amazing (also absolutely ludicrous) 32:9 CHG90, which is a massive 49″ QLED gaming monitor, that runs at 144Hz. This afternoon I unboxed the beast and for those yet to see it, below is a gallery of the unboxing.

As you can imagine, there’ll be plenty of additional posts on the experience of gaming on this display, along with a full review, but for now, enjoy the gallery and leave any questions you have in the comments.

If you want to find out more about the display, check out the details at Samsung Australia.

The massive box.. time to open

49″ of goodness awaits

The scale of this is hard to convey.

Top of the box warning..

Instructions

Instructions v2

Lets start with accessories..

Stand, cables etc..

Samsung cable ties..

Display port, HDMI, USB3.0, power.

The back waiting..

Foam support removed

First peak.. rear mount.

Port options..

Rear light ring and stand / wall mount

Fancy mount ring cover

Stand closeup

Stand attached

4x phillips heads and we’re done

Bottom of stand, easy screws

Stand cover attached

First look at the finished product.. wow!

Lots of curves

QLED (matches my TV)

Another view of the sexy curves

Rear view (covers on)

Front view

Installed in the office.. ready to turn on.

Ultrawide lock screen

Running ultrawide.. (had to find a new wallpaper)

Tags
Categories
DisplaysGamingSamsung

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.