Up to 40,000 Aussie homes to get solar + battery storage in major deal between Tesla, Stockland and Natural Solar

Up to 40,000 could get solar panels and Tesla Powerwall battery storage, thanks to a new 3-way deal between Natural Solar, Real Estate Group Stockland and Tesla.

This deal offers renewable energy solutions across the 30 Stockland communities, offering the opportunity to reduce energy consumption and power bills with discounted solar power and battery solutions.

While most of you would know Tesla from their electric vehicles and energy products, Natural Solar is Australia’s largest installer of solar batteries, and Stockland is the largest residential developer in Australia.

Together, they are harnessing Stockland’s scale to help residents across communities in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia live more sustainably and economically with the largest exclusive offer of its kind. The solutions are enhanced through retail electricity offerings, such as the Tesla Energy Plan, which can significantly improve the return on investment for homeowners.

“This initiative is set to be a game changer for household energy management, and Natural Solar is delighted to partner with Stockland, which has a well-established reputation as a global sustainability leader within the real estate sector which closely aligns with our core values and vision. Not only are we the leading battery installer in Australia, our company has a proud history with Tesla, having installed one of the world’s Tesla Powerwalls back in 2016. We are delighted to include the expanded Tesla Energy Plan, which is already Australia’s largest Virtual Power Plant, as a part of this Stockland solar and battery offer. This offering can accelerate customers’ return on investment through ongoing grid credits, while also providing up to a 15 year industry leading Powerwall product warranty. We’re excited that Stockland is advocating the benefits of solar and batteries to its residents so that they can contribute to and use electricity in a more dynamic and intelligent way. The rollout of this solar and battery offer could mark a major shift and acceleration in the uptake of smart home solar and battery solutions and a change in homeowner’s relationship with how and when they use electricity,” Chris Williams, CEO of Natural Solar.

For eligible households opting into the Tesla Energy Plan, this includes utilising time of use tariffs to optimise home electricity consumption, avoiding peak tariffs by charging their battery from the sun or during off peaks times automatically via world leading software.

A package of solar panels could save households as much as $800-$1,500 a year depending on the consumption patterns and circumstances. With discounts of up to 45 per cent, residents have access to four options, comprising a mix of solar panel and battery solutions, to choose from depending on their preferences.

A solar and Powerwall package participating in Tesla Energy Plan could save anywhere between $1,600-$2,583 per year.

Available packages for owners in Stockland communities include ‘Solar Only’, ‘Solar + Battery’ and ‘Solar + Battery + Energy Plan’. There are a number of configurations including Tesla Powerwall, but also an option for the German engineered, Australian made Sonnen hybrid battery.

Prices vary depending on the option you select, but if you live in a Stockland community, you’ll be in for some discounts and cheaper power.

“As a creator of masterplanned communities, Stockland is in a unique position to not only incorporate sustainability features into our communities, but also develop opportunities, like this innovative offer from Natural Solar, for our customers to take up in their own homes. Residential buildings contribute around 57 per cent of the built form’s greenhouse gas emissions, and while renewable energy offerings like this are good for the environment, they’re also a good investment for residents. Natural Solar has designed packages specifically for our customers – more than 80 per cent of which are owner occupiers and 50 per cent of which are first home buyers – so they can save money and spend it on other things for their new home,” Amy Hogan, Head of Sustainability, Stockland.

For more information about the visit the website at naturalsolar.com.au/stockland-solar-battery-offer