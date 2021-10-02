VIC Government invests $4.3M into local games and creators

Right now, the Melbourne International Games Week is on which provides a great opportunity to consider how Victoria’s digital games industry is going. This week, the Victorian Government investment another $4.3 million in local games projects, businesses and creators.

Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson announced the latest round of Film Victoria games industry support which is expected to generate more than $31 million for the Victorian economy and support up to 500 local jobs.

Funding provided through the new Victorian Screen Incentive will enable local studios to work on some of the world’s biggest games titles.

Through this investment, the team at Melbourne studio EA Firemonkeys has expanded resources working on popular Electronic Arts titles including The Sims Mobile, The Sims Freeplay, Need For Speed: No Limits and Real Racing. Other studios are working on top-secret projects by world-leading entertainment companies.

Mitcham-based Wicked Witch has expanded its workforce to work on popular titles including the AFL Evolution series, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition. The Incentive will also enable League of Geeks and SMG to continue development on their soon-to-be-announced titles.

“This investment backs the success of our local games industry and creates jobs at all levels – from local talent partnering with global leaders to independent studios – this secures our place as Australia’s games capital.” Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson

16 Victorian teams are sharing in more than $1.5 million of production investment from Film Victoria to take their projects to the next stage.

A further five studios have each received $30,000 in support through Film Victoria’s Games Release program to take their games to market. These include Eastern Market Murder, a new title by True Crime Games that follows on from the successful True Crime Mysteries series of augmented reality games.

The successful recipient of Film Victoria’s inaugural Victorian Games Development Internship has also been announced. Trawlwulwuy man David Parkin is undertaking an 18-month paid placement with Film Victoria and games studios, League of Geeks and Samurai Punk.

Hailing from Stawell, David is the founder of Luggarrah, a start-up business that facilitates career pathways in the tech and games sectors for students from regional and diverse backgrounds.

“The Victorian Screen Incentive for digital games is attracting more work for our studios on some of the world’s biggest and best games, strengthening our state’s capabilities and showcasing our home-grown talent globally.” Film Victoria CEO Caroline Pitcher

Investing in Victoria’s growing digital games industry is a key focus of the Victorian Government’s four-year, $191.5 million VICSCREEN strategy launched in May. Melbourne International Games Week runs from 2-10 October, for more information visit gamesweek.melbourne