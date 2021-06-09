Watch out Microsoft, Zoom goes after the enterprise with Zoom Phone Appliances

By now, most of the world are familiar with and have used Zoom. During the Covid19 pandemic, the service rocketed in popularity, with a staggering 470% growth of customers in 2020. While the main product is free to use, it does have limitations and that’s where Zoom’s Business, Pro and Education pricing comes in.

Today, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced the launch of Zoom Phone Appliances. These are IP-based desk phones with video capability built right in, great for the hybrid workforce. Whether you’re in the home office, or at the workplace, these devices are even being pitched as solutions for meeting rooms.

Zoom Phone Appliances combine Zoom technology with hardware from Poly and Yealink to provide video and audio capabilities and touch display, in an all-in-one desk phone solution for HD video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding.

This strikes at the heart of Microsoft’s Teams service, which offers enterprises a unified communications experience. While Zoom lacks the channel support that Teams offers, a fully IP-based phone system from zoom is likely to be far cheaper than what is available from Redmond.

“The traditional workplace is evolving and adapting, and our goal is to empower the workforce to accomplish more by blurring the lines between voice and video. The new Zoom Phone Appliance program boasts a selection of purpose-built Zoom Phone hardware from Poly and Yealink, streamlining communications, removing friction, and enabling a powerful communications experience.” Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms at Zoom.

Zoom Phone Appliances simplify licensing, installation, use, and management, benefitting both the end users and IT departments.

Zoom Phone Appliances Features

A full-featured desk phone with powerful Zoom capabilities

Zoom Phone Appliances are always on, and always ready for instant communication and collaboration. Easily start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, make and receive phone calls, check voicemail, and virtually collaborate with content sharing and annotation

Centralised management through Zoom Admin Portal

Simplified, scalable, centralised management with remote provisioning and updates

No additional licensing required

Login to a Zoom Phone Appliance with your Zoom account and create an instant office experience

Personalised for the user

Syncs with the user calendar, status, meeting settings, and phone for an integrated video-first unified communications experience

Simplified onboarding with Zero-touch provisioning

Minimises need for IT support with a simplified set-up and user experience

Touch display with interactive whiteboarding

Collaborate with colleagues with interactive whiteboarding that can easily be exported and shared

Zoom Certified

Zoom Phone Appliances are introducing a new certified hardware category, ensuring these devices are purpose-built for an optimal Zoom Phone and meetings experience. More devices will be added to this category over time

The inaugural class of Zoom Phone Appliances features innovative solutions from two Zoom hardware partners — Poly and Yealink — with others to follow.

PolyCCX 600 Desk Phone and CCX 700 Desk Phone with integrated video camera

“We are excited to be among the first to integrate a native Zoom experience into our Poly CCX family, as Zoom Phone Appliances. This brings the Zoom platform that we all know and love front and center on the device’s touch display, providing a powerful and immersive experience.” John Lamarque, Vice President and General Manager, Voice Collaboration, Poly.

Yealink VP59 Smart Video Phone

“We are delighted to unveil the new, reliable, and cutting-edge VP59 video phone, a Zoom Phone Appliance. The VP59 video phone’s touch display will be powered by Zoom’s industry-leading video communications platform, providing customers with a user-friendly interface and intuitive experience.” Alvin Liao, Vice President of Product, at Yealink.

Zoom Phone Appliances are available through the Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service program as well as from authorised Poly and Yealink resellers.

More info about Zoom Phone Appliances is available at the Zoom Phone Appliances website.